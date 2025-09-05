"He's got the itch": Fans react to LeBron James golfing in extreme weather without gear

Fans on social media have reacted to LeBron James playing golf in extreme weather without rain gear. The NBA star is well-known for his love for the game.

On Thursday, September 4, golf analyst Claire Rogers shared a video of James’ shot on her X account. He played the shot in heavy rain, all around in a white T-shirt, gym pants, and white shoes. Sharing the clip, Rogers wrote:

"Can someone please tell LeBron about rain gear"

Fans jumped into the comment section to share their opinion on LeBron James’ game.

"He's got the itch," a fan said.

"Confirmed: He’s got the itis," another fan wrote.

"think he needs a lesson first," one fan said.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Hope he can afford it," a fan added.

"And golf lessons," another fan added.

"Rain doesn't touch KJ" one more fan said.

"Per caddie, I can tell he’s in China," a fan added.

LeBron James opens up about his golf game

In an exclusive interview with GQ this week, LeBron James opened up about his golf game and practice sessions. He reflected positively on his game and said that he feels it's "getting better" and loves "the challenges."

"I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and continuing to travel places, going to great golf courses and things of that nature," James said. " It’s fun, man, to just be out in the open with a group of friends, seeing if we can be as great as we can be on something that you can’'t even try to master. And if you take yourself too seriously out there, you’re definitely going to lose every single time. We have fun with it, man.

In the interview, he also revealed his golf handicap. James said it would be around 20 or 25 something.

LeBron James enjoys playing golf, and last month he cheered for Tommy Fleetwood on his first win on the PGA Tour. The English golfer registered a win at the season-ending Tour Championship.

The NBA star shared a heartfelt message for him on his X account.

"Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆" he wrote.

This season, on the PGA Tour, Tommy Fleetwood came close to winning the Travelers Championship before the Tour Championship, but he struggled in the final round. The Englishman started the campaign with the first round of 66, followed by the next two rounds of 65 and 63, and then, in the finale, played a round of 72 to settle in a tie for second place. He again had close calls at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship before winning the Tour Championship.

