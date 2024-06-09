"He’s not got a monopoly on his job" - Paul Casey explains why his wife is caddying for him at the LIV Golf Houston event

Paul Casey is currently leading the 8th event of the 2024 LIV Golf season along with three other golfers at Houston Golf Club. With the final 18 holes remaining, the tournament will have a cliffhanger of a finish with four golfers atop the leaderboard at -10.

Paul Casey has his wife on the bag this week, and so far, it seems to have worked wonders for him. His regular caddie, John McLaren, is commemorating the 80th D-Day anniversary in France this week. Casey thus turned to his wife for bag duty at this week's event.

"He sent me some amazing photos. He's been down there wearing his kilt and his McLaren tartan. He's very, very proud to be British, so I think it's been amazing to pay respects for those commemorations," Casey said (via LIV Golf).

Trending

Casey seems to be happy for McLaren despite his absence as he believes this year could be one of the last times McLaren gets to meet those who fought in World War 2.

"It's quite a thing. We're very lucky to do what we do. We're very lucky to live in the countries we live in. This year, he wanted to go down, maybe one of the last times that those who fought and were on those beaches are still alive now because it's 80 years on. That couldn't be cooler. I'm proud that he went, and he's happy that he went."

Paul Casey cheekily added that he's doing his best to put McLaren under pressure given the former's performance this week has been exceptional with his wife on the bag.

"I'm obviously doing my best to make him feel a little bit under pressure like he's not got a monopoly on this job," the British golfer said with a smile.

Expand Tweet

Recap of Paul Casey's performance at the 2024 LIV Golf Houston

Paul Casey has carded -10 after 36 holes and co-leads the event with David Puig, Carlos Ortiz, and Adrian Meronk. Casey carded -5 on both days, with 5 birdies on day one and 6 birdies and a bogey on day two.

The 46-year-old golfer has looked in control of his game and carded just one bogey in the first two rounds. He has been playing consistent golf this week and will look to register his first-ever win on LIV Golf. Casey's best finish on LIV Golf has been a solo second in the Hong Kong event this year.

However, registering a victory this week will be challenging for Casey as the leaderboard is cluttered at the top, with four leaders and 8 golfers within 3 strokes of the lead.