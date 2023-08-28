“He's got quite an old head on those shoulders” – Rory McIlroy says he is impressed by Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy finished fourth at the Tour Championship. Despite failing to defend his FedEx Cup, the 34-year-old FedEx Cup defending champion was more than happy with Viktor Hovland winning. The Irishman lauded the Norwegian and dubbed him deserving of the victory.

Replying to a query on why he was so impressed with Hovland, McIlroy pointed out that the 25-year-old golfer was a “hard worker.” The PGA Tour star said that the young golfer had found a “repeatable golf swing” and was one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world. McIlroy even praised Hovland’s age factor and said that he’d “quite an old head on those (young) shoulders.”

Speaking about Viktor Hovland’s mature approach to the game, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“For someone still so young, he's got quite an old head on those shoulders."

Commenting on the Norwegian’s performance so far, McIlroy added:

"He's a really hard worker. He does it his way. I think he's found a repeatable golf swing. He aims it up the right side, brings it over, and hits that flat cut down. He's one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world."

The star golfer said that Hovland had improved around the greens this year and called it the "difference from being a top-10 player to what he's done this year."

Rory McIlroy recalled the Norwegian's previous wins at the Memorial and BMW Championship last year and said that he has "nothing but respect for how he goes about his business.”

Rory McIlroy comments on Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup spot

The Northern Irish golfer even addressed the reports of his Ryder Cup teammates unanimously saying Hovland must be on their team. The ace golfer said that the Tour Championship winner has come a long way and is worthy of the spotlight.

Commenting on Padraig Harrington's reported census proving Hovland’s popularity in the European team for Rome, the former FedEx Cup champion said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"If someone came along to any of us on the team and said we're going to put you out with Viktor today, I don't think anyone would say 'no', just put it that way… Four balls, foursomes. It's Viktor, but it's also Shay [Knight], his caddie. They're a great duo. Great to get along with.

I really enjoyed my day with him on Sunday last week when he shot the lights out. So, the other 11 guys on the European team, I don't think, would have an issue if they went out with Viktor."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy himself had an eventful Tour Championship outing. Having come into the weekend at East Lake with a lower-back injury, the 34-year-old battled his way to a fourth-place finish, after a closing 65. The ace golfer finished behind Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Hovland, to many fans’ surprise.