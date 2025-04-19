"He's just a kid" – John Daly II backs Charlie Woods amid growing pressure on 16-year-old

John Daly II, son of two-time major champion John Daly, has come out in support of Charlie Woods. He voiced his support, emphasizing the challenges of growing up under the spotlight of a legendary parent. In a recent interview with Identity Sports, Daly II shared his perspective.

In April 2025, Identity Sports shared a video on YouTube featuring John Daly II. On the expectations placed upon Charlie, drawing parallels to his own experiences, Daly II stated:

"I think those high expectations definitely floated around in my head a few times—or at least they used to. People just expect that because you have a famous professional, like for example Tiger and Charlie."

"I feel like everybody's, like, I guess, put Charlie in this category that not many people get to until they're 21, 22, whatever. And he's just like—he's just a kid. He wants to have fun, I guess. And I mean, I don't know him that well, but I think people expect way too much of him at his age right now. And I mean, I didn't get it as bad, but I definitely feel like some of the stuff he was probably going through..."[8:16-9:10]

Charlie Woods has continued to draw attention since first teeing off at the PNC Championship in 2020 with his father. At the 2024 edition, Charlie recorded his first career hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole using a 7-iron from 175 yards. His team ended with a 15-under 57 but lost in a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason. Let's look at Charlie Woods's performances in detail.

Charlie Woods' performances: Breakthroughs, disappointments, and stats

As of now, Charlie has had a mixed run, including highlights along with a learning curve in junior circles. At the 2025 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, Charlie carded an opening round 82, followed by a 77, finishing tied for 52nd. Recently, in March 2025, Charlie appeared at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina.

He opened round one at 1-under through six holes, only to finish at 6-over 78 later. In the second round, he carded 72, bringing his 36-hole total to +7. He missed the cut for the final round. Charlie posted rounds of 78,73,73, and 75, finishing with a score of 299.

Charlie has also competed in South Florida PGA Junior Tour events. In June 2023, not February 2024, Charlie Woods won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Major Championship at Village Golf Course, carding 72 and 71 for a total of 143 strokes. AT the 2023 Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, Charlie finished T-9. There, he delivered a bogey-free final round of 68, securing a tie for 17th place.

Moving forward, Charlie Woods is likely to return to the PNC Championship in December 2025. He will be partnering once again with his father, Tiger Woods.

