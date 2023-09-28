“He's just not here physically” - Team USA plans to use Tiger Woods' ‘experience’ and ‘wisdom’ despite his absence at Ryder Cup 2023

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the best golf players of all time and one of the most famous athletes in recent history. The 47-year-old holds numerous records and has won countless competitions during his tenure. Additionally, his Ryder Cup record is also interesting and has been featured in eight installments of the event.

However, this year Woods won't be able to play for his team as they prepare to face Europe at the Marco Simone in Rome. The golf legend is currently recovering from an ankle injury he picked up at the start of the season. Tiger Woods has also not played on the PGA Tour since then.

Interestingly, Ryder Cup team USA captain Zach Johnson intends to use Woods' experience and expertise and has been on various calls with him.

Johnson spoke about Woods' passion via The Mirror:

"Tiger is very much a part of Team USA and has been for years."

Johnson added:

"He is, for lack of a better term, on call with us. He is very much in the know as to what we’re trying to do. We're going to utilise his wisdom and he's passionate about the Ryder Cup. He wishes he could be here, but it's just not on the cards for him physically. And that's fine. I mean, he is with us. He's just not here physically."

Tiger Woods has won a total of 14.5 points for team USA throughout his eight appearances. However, he has won the competition only once, when they came back in 1999.

Tiger Woods is currently recovering from his ankle injury

Since the devastating car crash in 2021, Tiger Woods has had a continuous string of injuries and is currently rehabilitating after suffering an ankle injury.

The PGA Tour winner underwent surgery after being forced to withdraw from the Masters Tournament. Since his exit from the Masters, Woods has not played in a single PGA Tour event.

Woods underwent a subtalar procedure to treat his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous fracture. The surgery was performed in New York City, and the 47-year-old is making remarkable improvements in his rehabilitation. He was also recently featured with his son, Charlie Woods, at the Junior Golf Tournament as his caddie.