"He's just a riot," - Lexi Thompson hails her caddie brother as 'the personality of the family'

Lexi Thompson has her brother, Curtis, on the bag for this week's Chevron Championship. The American golfer has semi-retired from the sport and occasionally competes in limited events.

Thompson marked her fourth appearance of the season at The Chevron Championship, and she put forth a commendable performance over the week. In a highly competitive environment, her source of comedic relief on the greens is her brother, who serves as her caddie.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Chevron Championship on April 26, Lexi Thompson candidly opened up about the comedic timing of her brother. She called him the "personality of the family." Speaking of her brother, Thompson said (via ASAP Sports):

"When is he not cracking jokes is the better question. He's just a riot. He's the personality of the family. But it makes for a more enjoyable time-out there for sure. If we're on a roll, playing good, we're having a great time, but even when things get a little rocky, he's there to pick me up and make a joke. Then it's like, all right, my mind is off the bad shot. That's what I need."

Meanwhile, in the women's major, it was Haeran Ryu and Mao Daigo, who took the lead in the game after the 54 holes. They are tied for the first position, followed by Lindy Duncan, settled in solo third place.

Lexi Thompson is also in contention for the title heading into the final round of the tournament. She is tied for sixth at 6-under, just three strokes behind the leaders.

Lexi Thompson reflects on her performance at the Chevron Championship 2025

Thompson started her campaign at the Chevron Championship with an opening round of 73. In the second round, she was again impressive with her game and played a round of 67, followed by the third round of 70.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Thompson talked about her performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I didn't know that. But I got off to a little bit of a rocky start today with two bogeys in the first two holes but just tried to stay patient. I knew there was some birdie holes out there, even though a lot of them are just par holes and kind of run with it.

"But just tried to stay patient. I knew I was hitting it well coming into the day, and if I hit an iffy shot, just kind of go with it and move on as quickly as I could. But yeah, I'm looking forward to tomorrow and seeing what I can bring," she added.

Notably, Lexi Thompson won the Chevron Championship in 2014. It's the only major title she has won in her career so far. She has her eyes set on clinching the major for the second time in her career. The 2025 Chevron Championship is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 27.

