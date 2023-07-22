“He's a lovely putter” - Padraig Harrington laud ‘experienced’ Brian Harman’s play at The Open Championship

Brian Harman led The Open Championship 2023 leaderboard after 36 holes. The golfer looks in pole position to clinch his maiden major title at Royal Liverpool on Sunday. One golfer who truly believes it is Padraig Harrington.

Harrington on Saturday came out to state that Harman is more than capable of lifting the silverware this weekend. The 51-year-old Irish golfer was all praise for the American. The two-time Open champion and former Ryder Cup captain called Harman a “lovely putter” and a “very solid player.” The ace golfer noted that the 36-year-old was “experienced” and could easily take advantage of his lead at The Open come Sunday.

Speaking about Brian Harman’s play at The Open Championship, Padraig Harrington said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“I don't know if it's extraordinary golf; he's a very solid player who hits the ball very tee to green, consistently straight hitter, and he's a lovely putter.

He's experienced. He's been in this game a long time. I think you'll find one thing about Brian Harman. I mean this in the best possible way. I would suggest he has the perfect chip on his shoulder. He's a great player but is ignored just because he doesn't fit the mold, doesn't look the part.”

Betsperts Golf @BetspertsGolf Padraig Harrington talked about Open leader Brian Harman having the perfect chip on his shoulder because he never gets the credit he deserves as a golfer. pic.twitter.com/KD8hxOkhel

It is pertinent to note that Brian Harman has two PGA Tour wins to his name. The golfer stunned many on Friday as he shot 65 in round two to finish the day on ten under. The golfer took a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. He also matched Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s lowest aggregate score after 36 holes record with the feat.

Padraig Harrington says Brian Harman doesn't get enough credit

According to Padraig Harrington, Brian Harman is “a very determined, gritty person” who wishes to prove himself to the world. The Irishman also noted that the American golfer doesn’t get enough credit for his game.

Harrington added:

“I think that chip on the shoulder really drives him. I think he's a very determined, gritty person who wants to really prove himself because, as I said, he probably doesn't get… for how he performs, he wouldn't get the credit. That's the way it is.”

It is noteworthy that Harman hasn't won since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2017. However, the golfer is in a strong position to win a major at Hoylake and end his long-running winless drought.