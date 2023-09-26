“He’s the one that calls the shots” - Tommy Fleetwood applauds Captain Luke Donald's leadership for Team Europe

The 2023 Ryder Cup is right around the corner and Tommy Fleetwood has nothing but praise for how European Team Captain Luke Donald is handling the entire process. With the Ryder Cup being held on European soil, the pressure is on for the talented team to deliver.

Tommy Fleetwood made the captain's pick to make his third Ryder Cup appearance so far. With the players now at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Donald has been keeping a close eye on how the players are feeling and hopes to make a fast start on the first day of play.

Fleetwood and all the other players have complete faith in the captain, who is taking a holistic approach to the Cup. Speaking ahead of the tournament, he said:

"Captain is going to want to know how players are feeling, what they're thinking. The Captain and the vice-captains are in constant communication with us all. But at the same time, Luke is our captain."

There are several factors that go into making sure that the team is working well and all players feel comfortable and confident while giving their all on course. Managing all that, Luke Donald has received a lot of support from his vice-captains as well.

"He's the one that calls the shots. We put our absolute faith in him to make the decisions on all the information he has from whether that's player inputs and how they're feeling, whether that's stats or whether that's his gut instinct. Then he is going to turn it over and put his faith in us on the golf course."

Luke Donald receives words of praise from Tommy Fleetwood and team ahea dof Ryder Cup

This year, statistics are playing a major role in deciding the pairings for the first two days of play. The European team will be headlined by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, with several golfers who have years of experience in the binneal tournament.

"Luke's been unbelievable and watching him speak through this whole process and having him around I think everybody has just loved his captaincy. The way he has gone about things I think we're all looking forward to playing for him and under him at the Ryder Cup," said Tommy Fleetwood.

Following is the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka