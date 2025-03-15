"He's one of us!" Fans relate to Jordan Spieth's club-throwing episode at The Players Championship

The always-exciting Jordan Spieth caught some attention on social media during his third round at The Players Championship on Saturday.

On the par-five 16th hole, Spieth hit his second shot into the water. As a result, he fired his club in frustration to the waterball. Spieth ultimately finished the round with a one-over-par 73. He's at two-under-par for the tournament, putting himself out of contention heading into the final round.

The viral golf account, NUCLR GOLF, reposted the video to its X feed, garnering a bevy of reactions from fans.

"Jordan Spieth launches his club in disgust after finding the water (skull emoji)," NUCLR GOLF's post reads.

"He's one of us!!" one user replied to the video.

"We've all been there," another user replied.

"Pretty solid toss," another user commented.

There were some replies that were critical of Spieth and his behavior after the waterball on 16.

"Sportsmanship at its finest! Mr. Spieth needs to accept that he’s just another 'also ran' on the PGA tour," one user replied.

"I do that, and people think I have an anger problem and think I need counseling. Then they don't want to play with me anymore, lmao," another user replied.

"Still acting like a child I see," another user commented.

Spieth has had some up and down play this week, including a first round which saw him card two eagles and a double bogey.

Jordan Spieth will have to wait for his first Players Championship as he aims for a bounceback 2025 season

Jordan Spieth on hole 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Jordan Spieth is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 RBC Heritage. The three-time major winner's best performance since his last win came at the 2023 RBC Heritage, which he lost in a playoff to Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Spieth struggled through most of 2024, with his best finish coming at the first event of the season, which was The Sentry in Hawaii. He finished tied for third at the event, losing by two shots to Chris Kirk.

He followed that up by playing well at the WM Phoenix Open, in which he finished tied for sixth place. After that, his best finish the rest of the year was tied for 10th at the Valero Texas Open. As a result, Spieth dropped sharply in the Official World Golf Ranking to his current spot of 65th.

Spieth is off to a stronger start in 2025, only missing the cut at The Genesis Invitational in February. He finished tied for fourth at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for ninth at the Cognizant Classic.

The 31-year-old aims to capture his first win in almost three years and his first major title since the 2017 Open Championship.

