“He's all over the place”: Brandel Chamblee sounds alarms on Jordan Spieth’s grand slam chances after Rory McIlroy’s historic win

Jordan Spieth is, this month, going to attempt the thing Rory McIlroy just did. After 11 years, McIlroy finally won the Masters, giving him all four Major titles. That completed the long-awaited career Grand Slam.

Ad

Now, Spieth is next up. He and Phil Mickelson have one remaining title to complete it, and Spieth's next chance is this month. Will he be able to do it? Brandel Chamblee isn't very confident about Spieth's chances.

Spieth has not yet won the PGA Championship, and Chamblee doesn't think he'll miraculously do so this year. He said on his podcast, The Favorite Chamblee (15:00 onwards):

"Jordan Spieth's game has fallen off considerably since he won the Open in 2017. In that time, at times, he has driven the ball great. At times, he hit his irons great. He always pitches the ball beautifully. He's perhaps the best bunker player in the world... at times, he's been a phenomenal putter. At times, he's been a bad putter. At times, he's been bad with his irons. He's all over the place."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chamblee called him extremely unpredictable, admitting that Spieth remains someone who ultimately moves the needle for golf fans. They want to see him do well, but don't know if he can. They'd like to see him win this event. Chamblee just doesn't think he's going to.

Spieth just finished fourth at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson behind Scottie Scheffler (winner) and got entry into the Truist Championship.

Jordan Spieth reflects on Rory McIlroy's Major milestone

It has been nearly two decades since someone completed the last career Grand Slam, excluding this year. Tiger Woods did it, and then it took Rory McIlroy until 2025 to complete his. It was a long wait, but the wait for the next may not be so long.

Ad

Jordan Spieth needs one Major (Image via Imagn)

Jordan Spieth saw what McIlroy did and knows that he's up next. With a win at the PGA this month, he could be the seventh ever to do this. He said via Yahoo Sports:

Ad

“It was obviously a very challenging week for him. It was harder than anybody maybe ever to win a Masters. To be that far from his most recent major as well, and then to go and do it, I mean, it was very inspiring.”

Former Masters Tournament champion Trevor Immelman said:

“Could you just imagine if we get to the weekend and we have a possibility to have two players do this in the same year after having waited so long? My goodness, every eyeball in the world that loves sport and loves golf will be enthralled by that.”

Jordan Spieth faces long odds, longer odds than McIlroy had to win the Masters, to win the PGA Championship, but it's not impossible that he follows McIlroy into history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More