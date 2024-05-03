“He's playing unbelievable golf” - Matt Wallace says it’s ‘difficult to take a lot from’ Scottie Scheffler despite watching his game

2024 seems to be one of the best years for Scottie Scheffler. While Scheffler and his wife are currently awaiting the birth of their child, the golfer is also experiencing great success on the PGA Tour. With his victory at the recent RBC Heritage Cup held in April, Scheffler has now won four out of his five starts this season.

His performance at the 2024 Masters and then at the RBC Heritage Cup earned him the praise of fans and colleagues. One such man who spoke highly about Scheffler is Matt Wallace.

During an interview at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wallace said Scheffler is playing unbelievable golf.

He said:

"Well him yeah. But I mean he's so good that it's difficult to take a lot from him. Because he's playing unbelievable golf and it's not as realistic for everyone else out there. But I look at like Ludvig the way he plays his game for someone who's so young. But the new breed of that's come out on tour and so fast and so good." (1:38 onwards)

Like Wallace, several other golfers and legends have appreciated how Scheffler started the season, and how he has managed to keep up his form. As the tour progresses, it will be interesting to see how many more competitions he manages to win.

Matt Wallace also appreciates Scottie Scheffler for being focused

If one goes on to analyze Scottie Scheffler's game, there are several aspects that make him so good. However, a key factor that differentiates him from other golfers is his ability to stay focused. This is something Matt Wallace has also seen in the 27-year-old golfer.

In the same interview at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Wallace was highly appreciative of Scheffler's focus on his shots. He further appreciated Scottie Scheffler's swings which is a result of his immense focus.

Wallace said (2:00 onwards):

"I feel like he's so focused on his own like his own shot and like down here rather than out there at the target and the outcome that he puts his best move and best swing on it and his dispersion patterns are so tight, because he's hitting it so well and his swings in good shape that his dispersion patterns come together and come tighter.

"And I've seen that over the last two-three weeks when I've been practicing in the last week as well on tough holes and tough shots just really focusing in around the ball rather than out there as much."

While Matt Wallace is currently playing the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler is with his wife who can deliver their child anytime. Fans will most likely see Schefller return to the course at the PGA Championship, starting May 16.