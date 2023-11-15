“He's the most pro-LIV to not be on LIV”: Jon Rahm’s recent statement causes a stir on social media among Golf fans

World No. 3 Jon Rahm has been an integral part of the PGA Tour for the 2023 season. From winning the 2023 Augusta Masters to headlining the winning European Team for the Ryder Cup, Rahm has achieved a lot over the year.

However, one thing Rahm will not be doing this year is joining the PGA Tour Policy Board. Rory McIlroy recently resigned from his position on the PGA Tour Policy board and Rahm is in no hurry to fill that position. Speaking about it via Golf Digest, he said:

“Oh, you won't see me there. Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest. But I'm not going to spend … I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hours long. I'm not here for that.

Needless to say, this raised some eyebrows amongst fans. Several fans questioned whether the recent speculations of the Spaniard joining the LIV Golf Series were actually true. On the other hand, fans also said that it was a smart decision considering that the PGA Tour is in an uncertain situation due to the PIF merger.

Here are some fan reactions on Jon Rahm's recent statement:

Jon Rahm declines PGA Tour Policy Board membership amidst uncertainty in pro golf

Joining the PGA Tour policy board is a significant commitment according to Rahm. That, combined with the several hours spent on course, would be rather hectic. Rahm further continued about a position on the PGA Tour Policy Board:

"As regards to Rory, he's obviously been put in a situation where a lot has been expected of him, and I don't know the exact reason why he left the board. But I certainly wouldn't blame him for wanting to focus a bit more on his game and his family and enjoy the bit of time. He’s truly earned that.”

While he has had a jam packed season, Rahm has decided to pull out of the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL League. Jon Rahm was one of the first golfers to commit, but recently pulled out due to personal reasons.