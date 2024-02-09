“He's recruiting for LAGC,” “Concerning stuff” - Fans react to spotting Tommy Fleetwood on the grounds at LIV Golf Las Vegas

On Thursday, February 8, Tommy Fleetwood was spotted at the Las Vegas Golf Club during LIV Golf's second event of the season, fueling rumors of him switching to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Fleetwood is not competing at this week's WM Phoenix Open, and instead, he was spotted alongside veteran coach Butch Harmon at the Las Vegas Golf Club, where LIV Golf Las Vegas is taking place.

NUCLR Golf, a famous golf tracking social media account on X (formerly Twitter), shared Fleetwood's photograph and wrote:

"#NEW: Tommy Fleetwood is on the grounds at LIV GOLF Las Vegas. Fleetwood has been in Vegas working with Butch Harmon."

Earlier this week, Fleetwood was announced as the fourth signing by the Los Angeles Golf Club for the TGL. Now, seeing him at LIV Golf's event has sparked LIV switch rumors among the fans online.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"He's recruiting for LAGC"

"Concerning stuff, @TronCarterNLU"

"I think you do like to stir the pot. Fleetwood is at the course with a trainer where LIV happens to be having an event this week. It’s not a LIVGOLF course."

"Imagine going to Vegas for the Super Bowl and going to watch likely his buddies play golf. The assumptions are great on X today.... its a non-issue."

Here are some more reactions:

"I am thrilled to join Los Angeles Golf Club" - Tommy Fleetwood joins TGL's LAGC to complete the roster

On Wednesday, February 7, Tommy Fleetwood became the fourth signing of the Los Angeles Golf Club for the TGL, the much-anticipated tech-infused league co-founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and TMRW Sports.

Earlier, Los Angeles Golf Club had signed Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala. Fleetwood said, as per TGL.com:

"I am thrilled to join Los Angeles Golf Club and be part of a community that shares my passion for the game. The club's commitment to fostering talent and promoting the sport aligns with my own values, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Neal Hubman, president of Los Angeles Golf Club, said that the club was happy to welcome the Englishman to the roster. He added:

"Tommy's exceptional skill on the course and his dedication to the game align perfectly with our values and commitment to promoting golf at the highest level."

Tommy Fleetwood has won seven times on the DP World Tour, and his most recent win came at the inaugural Dubai Invitational last month.

The TGL was originally set to begin this year, but its under-construction venue on Palm Beach State College's campus in Florida suffered damage, forcing it to postpone the league until next year.