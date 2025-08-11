"He's not slowing down at all,"- Tommy Fleetwood lauds 45-yo Justin Rose’s unwavering drive after FedEx St. Jude Championship triumph

Tommy Fleetwood lauded Justin Rose's unwavering drive after the FedEx St. Jude Championship victory. Fleetwood and Rose were playing at the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoff series, and they had a head-to-head competition on Sunday that finally resulted in Rose triumphing at the TPC Southwind.
Fleetwood finished in third place in the tournament with 15 under, after J.J. Spaun, who finished second on the leaderboard. Following the conclusion of the event, Fleetwood shared his thoughts about Rose’s performance. He shared ( via ASAP Sports):
“He's great, isn't he. I love his dedication. I really do. I've always loved how he's gone about the game. I'm an admirer of his career. I just happen to be very close to him, so I'm lucky that I get to spend a lot of time with him. Yeah, at 45 he's not slowing down at all. He's cracking on. He's still very fit, very healthy, very motivated. I think, yeah, he's a great person in golf to look up to.”
Fleetwood continued to talk about his performance. He told:
“I'm obviously going to be disappointed. I think -- I said last time, there's a lot of positives to take, as much as I don't really -- I won't feel like that right now. I'm just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was. You know, we move on. There's another week that's next and I've just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again.”
Fleetwood scored 15 under in total by scoring 63 in the first round of the tournament with eight birdies. The next round saw 64 with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds resulted in scores of 69 and 69, respectively. Fleetwood played a full season on the PGA Tour in 2025.
How did Tommy Fleetwood perform in the 2025 season so far?
Tommy Fleetwood had six top 10 finishes in 2025, including a T5 at The Genesis Invitational, a T4 at the Truist Championship, a T2 at the Travelers Championship, a seventh-place finish at the RBC Heritage, and more. Here's a list of Fleetwood's 2025 performances so far:
2025 PGA Tour tournaments
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22
- The Genesis Invitational: T5
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T11
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T14
- Valspar Championship: T16
- Valero Texas Open: T62
- Masters Tournament: T21
- RBC Heritage: 7th place
- Truist Championship: T4
- PGA Championship: T41
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T4
- The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T16
- U.S. Open: Missed cut
- Travelers Championship: T2
- Genesis Scottish Open: T34
- The Open: T16
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3