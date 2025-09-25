  • home icon
  • “He's a smart guy” - Ryder Cup rookie opens up about Bryson DeChambeau during practice

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 13:12 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau at Ryder Cup 2025 (Image via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau’s role in the US Ryder Cup Team was recently questioned by Golf Channel pundit Brandel Chamblee. The analyst, famous for his anti-LIV Golf takes, labeled the two-time major champion a ‘captain's nightmare.’ However, his teammate and PGA Tour winner Cameron Young thinks otherwise.

Young and DeChambeau were grouped together in practice rounds by Team USA captain Keegan Bradley ahead of the Ryder Cup start. Interestingly, the rookie seemed to relish sharing the Bethpage greens with his LIV counterpart. The 27-year-old dubbed DeChambeau a ‘smart guy’ and reiterated him being ‘interesting to talk to.’

Furthermore, the reigning Wyndham Championship winner said he’s ‘always picking his practice partner’s brain.’ The Ryder Cup rookie also dismissed the rumored PGA-LIV divide between the players by dubbing the latter “one of best players in the world.”

Speaking about being grouped with Bryson DeChambeau at Bethpage, Cameron Young said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's been great, honestly. I've spent very little time with him up until this week. I had spoken to him here and there for a minute… You know, he's a smart guy. He's interesting to talk to. Obviously loves golf and has thought about golf maybe more than anybody out here throughout his career. I'm always picking his brain, asking him what he thinks about certain things, and it's been fun for me to kind of watch him work.
He's obviously one of the best players in the world and has great success playing in big events. It's fun for me to see what he does and try to learn something from him.”
Cameron Young on Bryson DeChambeau's popularity

For the unversed, Bryson DeChambeau received one of the noisiest welcomes at Bethpage this week. The LIV Golfer’s popularity, driven by his YouTube success, makes him a fan favorite at the Long Island event despite having names like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in his team. Young also addressed the 32-year-old’s crowd pull and dubbed him a ‘big personality’ and a ‘huge talent.’

Replying to a media query about DeChambeau’s popularity at Bethpage, Cameron Young added:

“He's a tremendously popular player. Obviously a huge talent. Big personality. The people love him, and I think he's loving our team, as well… It's fun to see him kind of in his element out there getting the people going, and yeah, it's just fun to watch.”

As mentioned above, Young’s big praise of Bryson DeChambeau comes just days after Brandel Chamblee dubbed the latter a ‘difficult person to get paired with.’ The star analyst slammed the LIV Golfer and his social media presence. He further dubbed the US Open-winning golfer an ‘odd duck when he’s trying to blend in with the team.’ US Team skipper Keegan Bradley has not responded to the comments.

