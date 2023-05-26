"He's too soft to come" - Brandel Chamblee welcomes Phil Mickelson onto his set at The US Open amid fight with LIV Golf 

Brandel Chamblee recently invited Phil Mickelson on the Live From Set at the US Open to discuss the game. The Golf Channel analyst recently tweeted inviting Mickelson on his show amid the fight with the newly formed LIV Golf series.

The inception of the Saudi-backed series ignited a lot of controversies. Although it's been more than a year since the formation of the golf series, the legal battle is still on.

Nonetheless, the fight is not limited to the court. Golfers and officials often engaged in heating debates on and off the golf course.

Bradley Chamblee took to his Twitter account to say:

"Phil is welcome to come on the Live From set at the US Open to discuss the merits of playing for scary MFers, as he called them, and the Billy Walters book that comes out August 22… but my guess he’s too soft to come on and debate."

The Nuclear Golf reshared the post on their account with a caption saying:

"Brandel says he’ll welcome LIV star @PhilMickelson onto the set of Live From The US OPEN. This could be good!"

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson replied in the comments section. He wrote:

"Did Brandel say something?"

Phil Mickelson could not read the tweet shared by Chamblee as he blocked the LIV golfer. Mickelson shared a screenshot that says:

"@chambleebrandel blocked you."

Fans also jumped into the comments section and wrote that Phil Mickelson will not join Brandel Chamblee.

"Mickelson blocks everyone on this app that actually tells the truth about him. He will never come on national television," a fan wrote.

"Zero chance of this happening. Phil is nothing but keyboard warrior at this point," another fan wrote.

"Phil won’t go. He didn’t go when Colt Knost invited him to his podcast. What does that tell you about being soft," another tweeted.

Will Phil Mickelson play at the 2023 U.S. Open?

Phil Mickelson qualified to play in the third major of the year, US Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Mickelson, who won six major tournaments in his career, had a best finish to second position at the US Open. He settled for the runner-up position six times over the years.

Here is a list of the golfers who qualified for the 2023 US Open:

1. Abraham Ancer

2. Sam Bennett

3. Keegan Bradley

4. Hayden Buckley

5. Sam Burns

6. Patrick Cantlay

7. Ben Carr

8. Gunn Charoenkul

9. Wyndham Clark

10. Corey Conners

11. Joel Dahmen

12. Jens Dantorp

13. Cam Davis

14. Jason Day

15. Bryson DeChambeau

16. Alejandro Del Rey

17. Wenyi Ding

18. Austin Eckroat

19. Harris English

20. Mateo Fernandes De Oliveira

21. Tony Finau

22. Ross Fisher

23. Matt Fitrpatrick

24. Tommy Fleetwood

25. Rickie Fowler

26. Ryan Fox

27. Sergio Garcia

28. Deon Germishuys

29. Brent Grant

30. Adam Hadwin

31. Paul Haley II

32. Brian Harman

33. Padraig Harrington

34. Tyrrell Hatton

35. Russell Henley

36. Lucas Herbert

37. Tom Hoge

38. Max Homa

39. Billy Horschel

40. David Horsey

41. Viktor Hovland

42. Mackenzie Hughes

43. Sungjae Im

44. Ryo Ishikawa

45. Dustin Johnson

46. Martin Kaymer

47. Si Woo Kim

48. Tom Kim

49. Chris Kirk

50. Kurt Kitayama

51. Brooks Koepka

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Thriston Lawrence

54. Hank Lebioda

55. K.H. Lee

56. Min Woo Lee

57. Shane Lowry

58. Hideki Matsuyama

59. Denny McCarthy

60. Matthew McClean

61. Rory McIlroy

62. Adrian Meronk

63. Phil Mickelson

64. Keith Mitchell

65. Francesco Molinari

66. Taylor Montgomery

67. Taylor Moore

68. Collin Morikawa

69. Ryutaro Nagano

70. Joaquin Niermann

71. Wilco Nienaber

72. Alex Noren

73. Matthieu Pavon

74. Mito Pereira

75. Victor Perez

76. Thomas Pieters

77. J T Poston

78. Aldrich Potgieter

79. Seamus Power

80. Andrew Putnam

81. Jon Rahm

82. Patrick Reed

83. Justin Rose

84. Xander Schauffele

85. Scottie Scheffler

86. Adam Scott

87. Roger Sloan

88. Cameron Smith

89. Jordan Smith

90. Jacob Solomon

91. Jordan Spieth

92. Scott Stallings

93. Sepp Straka

94. Justin Suh

95. Adam Svensson

96. Nick Taylor

97. Sahith Theegala

98. Justin Thomas

99. Aaron Wise

100. Gary Woodland

101. Cameron Young

102. Carson Young

