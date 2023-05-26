"He's too soft to come" - Brandel Chamblee welcomes Phil Mickelson onto his set at The US Open amid fight with LIV Golf 

Brandel Chamblee recently invited Phil Mickelson on the Live From Set at the US Open to discuss the game. The Golf Channel analyst recently tweeted inviting Mickelson on his show amid the fight with the newly formed LIV Golf series.
The inception of the Saudi-backed series ignited a lot of controversies. Although it's been more than a year since the formation of the golf series, the legal battle is still on.
Nonetheless, the fight is not limited to the court. Golfers and officials often engaged in heating debates on and off the golf course.
Bradley Chamblee took to his Twitter account to say:
"Phil is welcome to come on the Live From set at the US Open to discuss the merits of playing for scary MFers, as he called them, and the Billy Walters book that comes out August 22… but my guess he’s too soft to come on and debate."
The Nuclear Golf reshared the post on their account with a caption saying:
"Brandel says he’ll welcome LIV star @PhilMickelson onto the set of Live From The US OPEN. This could be good!"
Interestingly, Phil Mickelson replied in the comments section. He wrote:
"Did Brandel say something?"
Phil Mickelson could not read the tweet shared by Chamblee as he blocked the LIV golfer. Mickelson shared a screenshot that says:
"@chambleebrandel blocked you."
Fans also jumped into the comments section and wrote that Phil Mickelson will not join Brandel Chamblee.
"Mickelson blocks everyone on this app that actually tells the truth about him. He will never come on national television," a fan wrote.
"Zero chance of this happening. Phil is nothing but keyboard warrior at this point," another fan wrote.
"Phil won’t go. He didn’t go when Colt Knost invited him to his podcast. What does that tell you about being soft," another tweeted.
Will Phil Mickelson play at the 2023 U.S. Open?
Phil Mickelson qualified to play in the third major of the year, US Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club.
Mickelson, who won six major tournaments in his career, had a best finish to second position at the US Open. He settled for the runner-up position six times over the years.
Here is a list of the golfers who qualified for the 2023 US Open:
- 1. Abraham Ancer
- 2. Sam Bennett
- 3. Keegan Bradley
- 4. Hayden Buckley
- 5. Sam Burns
- 6. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Ben Carr
- 8. Gunn Charoenkul
- 9. Wyndham Clark
- 10. Corey Conners
- 11. Joel Dahmen
- 12. Jens Dantorp
- 13. Cam Davis
- 14. Jason Day
- 15. Bryson DeChambeau
- 16. Alejandro Del Rey
- 17. Wenyi Ding
- 18. Austin Eckroat
- 19. Harris English
- 20. Mateo Fernandes De Oliveira
- 21. Tony Finau
- 22. Ross Fisher
- 23. Matt Fitrpatrick
- 24. Tommy Fleetwood
- 25. Rickie Fowler
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 27. Sergio Garcia
- 28. Deon Germishuys
- 29. Brent Grant
- 30. Adam Hadwin
- 31. Paul Haley II
- 32. Brian Harman
- 33. Padraig Harrington
- 34. Tyrrell Hatton
- 35. Russell Henley
- 36. Lucas Herbert
- 37. Tom Hoge
- 38. Max Homa
- 39. Billy Horschel
- 40. David Horsey
- 41. Viktor Hovland
- 42. Mackenzie Hughes
- 43. Sungjae Im
- 44. Ryo Ishikawa
- 45. Dustin Johnson
- 46. Martin Kaymer
- 47. Si Woo Kim
- 48. Tom Kim
- 49. Chris Kirk
- 50. Kurt Kitayama
- 51. Brooks Koepka
- 52. Matt Kuchar
- 53. Thriston Lawrence
- 54. Hank Lebioda
- 55. K.H. Lee
- 56. Min Woo Lee
- 57. Shane Lowry
- 58. Hideki Matsuyama
- 59. Denny McCarthy
- 60. Matthew McClean
- 61. Rory McIlroy
- 62. Adrian Meronk
- 63. Phil Mickelson
- 64. Keith Mitchell
- 65. Francesco Molinari
- 66. Taylor Montgomery
- 67. Taylor Moore
- 68. Collin Morikawa
- 69. Ryutaro Nagano
- 70. Joaquin Niermann
- 71. Wilco Nienaber
- 72. Alex Noren
- 73. Matthieu Pavon
- 74. Mito Pereira
- 75. Victor Perez
- 76. Thomas Pieters
- 77. J T Poston
- 78. Aldrich Potgieter
- 79. Seamus Power
- 80. Andrew Putnam
- 81. Jon Rahm
- 82. Patrick Reed
- 83. Justin Rose
- 84. Xander Schauffele
- 85. Scottie Scheffler
- 86. Adam Scott
- 87. Roger Sloan
- 88. Cameron Smith
- 89. Jordan Smith
- 90. Jacob Solomon
- 91. Jordan Spieth
- 92. Scott Stallings
- 93. Sepp Straka
- 94. Justin Suh
- 95. Adam Svensson
- 96. Nick Taylor
- 97. Sahith Theegala
- 98. Justin Thomas
- 99. Aaron Wise
- 100. Gary Woodland
- 101. Cameron Young
- 102. Carson Young