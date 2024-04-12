Paige Spiranac slammed 2023 US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson for verbally abusing Masters patrons. Spiranac took to her X account to express her frustration. She even labeled Johnson as "softer than baby poop".

Zach Johnson missed a close putt on hole 12 and scored a triple. After picking the ball, Zach Johnson was heard saying "F**k off" to Masters patrons after they cheered him when he made the putt.

Paige Spiranac wrote on her X account,

"The patrons at Augusta are unbelievably supportive and mild mannered. You can’t find a more pleasant environment to play golf in. The fact ZJ said this proves he’s softer than baby poop. Such a bad look."

The triple took his score from a 4-over to 7-over for the tournament. It eventually ended the 2023 US Ryder Cup captain's hope of making the cut at Masters 2024.

This isn't the first time Johnson has been involved in a public spat with fans. The golfer was also furious at fans in TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Paige Spiranac previously called out Zach Johnson for his rant at WM Phoenix Open

This is not the first time Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has slammed Zach Johnson's behavior. The "big ZJ fan" previously criticised him for calling out fans' behavior at WM Phoenix Open earlier this year.

Johnson blasted fans for unruly behavior at WM Phoenix Open earlier this year. He said,

“This tournament has been inappropriate and crossed the line since I have been on tour and this is my 21st year."

Paige responded to Johnson’s criticism on her social media. She wrote on her X account,

"Big ZJ fan but personally hate this take. Don’t play it then. It’s been a fantastic tournament for the growth of the game over the years.”

Johnson finished T60 in that tournament. Canadian golfer Nick Taylor won the tournament held at TPC Scottsdale.

It hasn't been the ideal 12 months for Zach Johnson. After being heavily criticized for his Ryder Cup captaincy in Rome, further actions have only tarnished his reputation among the golf faithful.

What do you make of Johnson’s behavior at Augusta?

