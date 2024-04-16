"He's doing things that are Tiger-esque" - Tony Finau, other PGA Tour golfers laud Scottie Scheffler after his second Masters win

Scottie Scheffler has won the 2024 Masters, marking his second win in the tournament in just his fifth appearance. He already graced the green jacket in 2022. This year, Scheffler, the world number one, was unstoppable in the last round at the Augusta National Golf Club. At one point, he was sharing the lead with the likes of Ludvin Aberg, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa on the final day.

But he went on to secure seven birdies and become a two-time champion at Augusta. He also became the second player to win the Masters and the Players Championship in the same season. Tiger Woods had accomplished the feat in 2001.

In a video posted on X by the PGA Tour, golfers lauded Scottie Scheffler after his second Masters win. The video starts with Tony Finau, who said:

"Scottie's unbelievable. He's doing things that are Tiger-esque. Any time you're doing something where you're even mentioned in the same breath as Tiger, you're on an incredible run."

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler has an impressive record at Augusta. He has ranked within the top 20 in all four of his appearances. In 2024, the Masters is his third win, with two others coming at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship last month. Finau further said:

"If he keeps this up for the next few years, he's going to be the greatest player of our generation. There's no question.

Scottie Scheffler has been recognized for his performance and named PGA Tour Player of the Year for both 2022 and 2023. After Finau, Matz Fitzpatrick admired Scheffler's play. He said:

"You finish the round with him shot 68 or 67. And then you actually think back to the shots he hit and you're like, 'OK, he actually only missed one green and it was in the fringe. And, oh yeah, he hit 12 out of 14 fairways. Oh, wow. '"

Jordan Spieth and other PGA Tour golfers laud Scottie Scheffler after the Masters win

In the PGA Tour video, Jordan Spieth, the former number one, also talked about the consistency that Scheffler plays with. He said:

"You know he's been able to put it all together in the biggest events, and it's really the consistency of every single week, you know, every made-cut, almost every event in the top 25 most all of them in the top 10."

Another former world number one, Justin Thomas praised Scheffler, underscoring his tendency to remain within his comfort zone. He noted Scottie's record of winning major golf tournaments swiftly and frequently.

Scottie Scheffler at 2023 PLAYERS Championship - Final Round (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele said that Scottie has achieved a significant gap between himself and the second-ranked player globally, as well as with the rest of the competition.

"He's really special, it's no surprise he's killing it. He's played so consistently and what he's been able to do every single week is extremely impressive to watch. "

Rookie Ludvig Aberg at the Masters, who came as a runner-up in the 2024 Masters was also all praise for the winner. He said:

"That just speaks so much consistency such consistency that you don't really see that much. So, Scottie is an unbelievable player and he's going to be a top player in the world for a very long time."

Scottie Sheffler's last PGA season was marked by an impressive streak of 18 consecutive starts yielding top-12 finishes. He won titles at the Phoenix Open and the Players Championship. From the Masters, he heads to RBC Heritage as a favorite at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback