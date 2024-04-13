"He’s used to the LIV courses"; "Growing the game" – Fans react to Jon Rahm dropping a series of F-bombs at the Masters

Fans on social media have reacted to Jon Rahm's hot mic session from the 2024 Masters. The Spanish golfer teed it up at the Major this week and during the second round of the tournament, he was spotted cussing on the golf course.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the tournament. However, he has been struggling with his game.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video of the golfer taking the shot at the Augusta National Golf Course and then cursing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Jon Rahm HOT mic “God damn.. F—K!!!”

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the golfer, stating that Rahm is used to the courses on LIV Golf and cheekily used his remarks about "growing the game" when he moved to the breakaway series.

"He’s used to the LIV courses," wrote a fan.

"Growing the game!," commented another fan.

"So he didn't like the shot?" wrote another user.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans Reactions (Image via X/@@NUCLRGOLF)

How did Jon Rahm perform at the Masters 2024?

Although fans had high hopes for Jon Rahm at the 2024 Masters as the defending champion, the Spanish golfer struggled with his game in the tournament's first two rounds.

He teed off for the first round on Thursday, April 11, shooting a birdie on the third hole followed by a bogey on the next. Rahm added two more birdies on the front nine but had one birdie and four bogeys on the back nine, settling for a score of 1-over par 73.

In the second round, Jon Rahm encountered even more trouble, and his performance worsened compared to that of the first round. He started with a bogey on the third hole, followed by another bogey on the sixth. He shot two more bogeys on the back nine and a double bogey, adding to his struggles. Rahm managed to card two birdies in the round but settled for a score of 4-over par 76.

However, his score was enough to make the cut at the tournament. At the time of writing, Jon Rahm started the third round and made a par on the first hole. He currently sits tied for 46th place. The Masters is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 14.

Following the first two rounds of the tournament, Max Homa is tied for first place with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. Nicolai Hojgaard is in fourth place followed by Cam Davis, who finished in a tie for fifth place with Collin Morikawa. Ludvig Aberg had a solo seventh-place finish.