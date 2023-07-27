“He's a weird f***ing guy”: $1,100,000,000 worth Tiger Woods once stunned Navy SEALS by not paying for lunch

Tiger Woods has a special attachment to the Navy SEALS. His father, Earl Woods, was a Green Beret in the SEALS. When he passed away, Woods often visited the private training facilities, went skydiving with them and even carried out complex combat scenarios.

So extreme was his obsession that at, at one point, the world thought he might just quit golf and enlist in the Navy. However, one bizarre incident during one of his trips to the facility stands out, and it was not during one of his practices.

Woods went for lunch at a diner in La Posta with four or five of his Navy friends. When the waitress brought the check, the entire table fell silent, according to two people who told ESPN the story. Nobody moved or touched the check, until one SEAL said:

"Separate checks, please."

The incident left Tiger Woods' friends baffled. Woods is said to have a net worth of, at least, $1.1 billion, and has reportedly made upwards of $1.7 billion throughout his career. Considering this, all of his friends expected him to pick up the check that day.

Tiger Woods' diner incident becomes story passed down for decades in Navy SEALS facility

One of the SEALS that was out for lunch with Tiger Woods said:

"We are all baffled. We are sitting there with Tiger f---ing Woods, who probably makes more than all of us combined in a day. He's shooting our ammo, taking our time. He's a weird f---ing guy. That's weird s---. Something's wrong with you."

Of course, several, including the writer of the ESPN article Wright Thompson, believe that Woods was in the Navy SEALS facility for one of two reasons. The first reason was to cope with his father's death, while the second was to get away from his celebrity status.

However, he was resented by a lot of the Navy SEALS because he never really got his hands dirty; instead, he did all the 'fun stuff.' Speaking about it, Thompson explained:

"Guys saw him doing the fun stuff, shooting guns and jumping out of airplanes, but never the brutal, awful parts of being a SEAL, soaking for hours in hypothermic waters, so covered in sand and grit that the skin simply grinds away."

Thus, the Tiger Woods diner story became a rather controversial one. Although Woods never enlisted for the Navy, his story has now been passed on and told in the Navy facilities over decades.