“He’s a young tiger woods” – Fans react to Klay Thompson’s ‘different’ swing and twirl at The Match 2023

The Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson was in action at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club on Thursday, June 29 for Capital One's The Match VIII.

While Thompson and his partner Travis Kelce emerged victorious at Captial One's exhibition event, it was his slightly different way of swinging and twirling that caught the attention of golf fans on social media.

The PGA Tour shared a clip in which the NBA star can be seen doing a little twirl after completing the swing. The PGA Tour admin wrote:

"Thoughts on @KlayThompson's swing (and twirl)?"

Fans took no time to reply with some of the wittiest answers. While one fan compared Thompson's swing to that of a young Tiger Woods, another fan questioned his grip.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions:

"Compared to me. He’s a young tiger woods. 😂"

"Different but if it works for him, 👍"

"@Keegan_Bradley should be proud of those junior clubs."

"Awful grip. Hurting his swing before he even moves the club. Sorry, Klay."

"Glad I didn’t waste time watching this garbage. Need to go back to PGA pros paired with others. This sucks"

"Swing looks good to me…. Good tempo little more movement then I’d have but his swings beauty"

"he needs longer clubs."

"Haven’t seen a single shot he’s hit yet that deserves an iron twirl lol"

"He bends his knees like he’s going to shoot a free throw. 😁"

"terrible but he’d beat coach & shaw 5&4"

"Did anyone watch 4 amateurs play a round of golf. No pros 🤦‍♂️"

"swing aesthetic/twirl level ratio WAY out of wack"

"Bro gotta be trolling with that swing 💀"

"He’d be mid pack on the Red Barn Tour."

"Wyndham Clark has a wayyyy better twil(twirl) and swing."

"Great twirl. Not hitting too many 3s with the swing tho"

What happened to Klay Thompson in 'The Match' 2023?

The eighth edition of the Match was played between NFL and NBA superstars. While Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were on one team, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson represented the NBA.

Kelce and Mahomes beat the Golden State Warriors duo 3-and-2 on Thursday, June 29. The Kansas City Chiefs pair was 1-up after making a birdie on the par-5 second hole. An excellent chip from Mahomes on the third hole helped the football duo take a two-hole lead. Soon it was 3-up on the fourth.

Both teams holed birdies on the fifth, giving some relief to the NBA pair. However, it was short-lived, as they again missed a putt on the following hole. Both teams tied the hole at seventh and eighth.

Curry and Thompson made a par on the ninth, and Mahomes and Kelce needed a two-putt to secure the win, but they missed their chance, handing the Warriors their first hole-win of the evening.

On the tenth, all the Chiefs needed was a birdie putt. While Mahomes missed his birdie putt, Kelce didn't miss his, securing their victory. This was Mahomes' first victory at Capital One's exhibition after failing to win last year.

