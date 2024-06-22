“He salted his balls like Bryson”; “Not even the course record”: Fans divided as Cameron Young makes history at the Traveler Championship

Fans on social media have mixed reactions to Cameron Young making history at the 2024 Travelers Championship. The American golfer shot a round of 59 in the third round of the Signature event, marking the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history.

He played extremely well at the event. The PGA Tour shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"59 FOR CAMERON YOUNG! He cards the 13th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history @TraveersChamp"

Fans jumped into the comments section to share their opinions. Some praised the golfer, while others called it an easy round.

"I’ve done it countless times, not that hard. @wgtgolf," wrote a fan.

One fan commented that Cameron Young had used salt on his ball to enhance his game, just like Bryson DeChambeau did during the US Open.

"I bet he salted his balls like Bryson," wrote another.

Meanwhile, another fan appreciated Young and shared his experience of playing golf.

"This is impressive. I once shot 64 on a par 72 (7,000 yards), and it felt amazing. You guys are talented," they wrote.

Yet another fan called it easy.

"Easy. I managed that on three holes," commented another fan.

Highlights from Cameron Young's performance at 2024 Travelers Championship

Cameron Young played quite well at the 2024 Travelers Championship. He started the event with a round of 72, shooting three bogeys and just one birdie to finish 2-over. He delivered a decent performance in the second round, scoring 66.

Young began with a birdie on the second hole, followed by a bogey and another birdie. He then carded three fabulous birdies on the back nine to finish with 66. His best round was recorded on Saturday, June 22, during the third round of the PGA Tour event. Young began with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes, followed by an eagle on the third. He carded another birdie on the fourth and added two more on the front nine.

Maintaining his strong play on the back nine, Young scored two birdies and an eagle to finish 11-under with a round of 59. This performance propelled him 40 positions up the leaderboard, placing him in the third spot at the time of writing. The Saturday round of the event has not been completed and has been suspended.

Akshay Bhatia is currently leading the tournament with a score of under 14, tied with Tom Kim. Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, and Collin Morikawa settled in a four-way tie for third place. Matthieu Pavon settled for a tie for seventh place on Saturday after shooting 62 and jumping in 17 spots.