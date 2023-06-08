“He seemed like a no brainer to go to LIV” – Fans react to rumors of Jon Rahm being in ‘advanced talks’ to join LIV Golf

News recently surfaced on the internet that Jon Rahm, the current World No. 2, has been in advanced discussion to join LIV Golf. Golf Channel analyst Matt Adams claimed that Rahm would join the Saudi-backed series.

He released a video on Twitter saying:

“I was able to learn through sources … a player who was recently ranked #1 in the world [and] is a multiple-time major champion was in advanced discussions with LIV. I don’t know what impact that had behind-the-scenes, but if players were starting [to think] … ‘we have no reason to throw our alliance one way or the other, we can make decisions that are in our best financial interest.'”

Used Golf FACTS @UsedGolfFacts If Jon Rahm signs with LIV, I want a hand written apology from every bozo that told me LIV was dead. If Jon Rahm signs with LIV, I want a hand written apology from every bozo that told me LIV was dead. https://t.co/DFIvxahOTx

LIV Golf Nation released the news on their Twitter account with the caption:

"Jon Rahm was in advanced talks with LIV and the story was about to be leaked, that's why the PGAT caved."

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation Jon Rahm was in advanced talks with LIV and the story was about to be leaked, that's why the PGAT caved. Jon Rahm was in advanced talks with LIV and the story was about to be leaked, that's why the PGAT caved.

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"I’m not surprised. Kind of surprised he stayed w the tour in the first place he seemed like a no brainer to go to liv."

Ecs826 @CubuffsEcs826 @LIVGolfNation I’m not surprised. Kind of surprised he stayed w the tour in the first place he seemed like a no brainer to go to liv. @LIVGolfNation I’m not surprised. Kind of surprised he stayed w the tour in the first place he seemed like a no brainer to go to liv.

"Rahm, Cantlay, Morikawa they were all going. The worst kept secret in golf."

Max Rockatansky @MaxRock222



The worst kept secret in golf @LIVGolfNation Rahm, Cantlay, Morikawa they were all goingThe worst kept secret in golf @LIVGolfNation Rahm, Cantlay, Morikawa they were all goingThe worst kept secret in golf

"Now that this has been settled, will you please go away?"

"Damn Rahm was thinking about it."

Jon Rahm was one of the golfers who was offered a million-dollar deal with LIV Golf but he declined the contract to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

"They're trying their hardest to be a little bit different" - When Jon Rahm talked about LIV Golf

While most golfers vociferously spoke against LIV Golf, Jon Rahm remained neutral in the last two years. He reunited with Phil Mickelson at last month's PGA Championship. During the major championship week, Rahm admitted that he doesn't want to comment on LIV Golf.

He said:

"I didn't really care in that sense. I never got into the feud. I've never had any negative feelings towards any player that went over to LIV."

Rahm played a practice round with Phil Mickelson. Speaking about their time together, the Spaniard said:

"[I] tried to play practice rounds with Phil [Mickelson], played with Talor Gooch yesterday. Really doesn't make a difference to me. That's why my point of view, nothing changed."

Jon Rahm went on to talk about LIV golfers and said that they were trying hard to be a little bit different. He continued:

"It all depends who you talk to. If you talk to a LIV player, this is going to be great, it's only going to get better. You talk to people on the other side, in two years they're going to be done. I really couldn't tell you. I have no clue. I really have no clue.

"I really don't know what to say. Obviously they're trying their hardest to be a little bit different, and it could pay off or not. I really don't know."

Jon Rahm's decision not to join LIV Golf paid off, as he won four PGA Tour events this year, including the Masters in April.

Poll : 0 votes