"He shot 76 and is in T103", "Barely made the cut"- Golf fans react to Charlie Woods' underwhelming performance at the 2024 Future Masters

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods had a tough outing at the 2024 Future Masters so far. He carded 76 in the second round to aggregate at 8-over after two rounds.
On Friday, June 28, Woods carded 76 that included just one birdie. He made two double bogeys and bogeyed three other holes as well to tie for 40 after two days at Dothan Country Club.
On Saturday, June 29, NUCLR Golf shared the clip of Charlie Woods teeing off for the last final round of the Future Masters.
Fans online expressed disappointment with Charlie Woods' performance and criticized him for his underwhelming week. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Bro barely made the cut 😬," one fan wrote.
"He shot 76 and is in T103. What are we even doing with this?" another fan posted.
"Per TUGR Junior analytics, Charlie is one of the best drivers of the ball in the junior game. It’s his iron play that’s holding him back from making the big leap to the next level," one user wrote.
"Love that the kid is so into his golf. As the son of a famous billionaire, growing up in South Florida...best place for him. School and golf. If he gets a cup of coffee on Tour down the road, that's a huge accomplishment. Kid is grinding. Respect," this user commented.
"Everyone in golf media needs to leave this kid alone for a few years. Jfc he’s 15 years old," another fan opined.
"Can’t wait for him to join LIV for a $100,000,000 contract," this fan wrote.
How did Charlie Woods perform at the Future Masters?
Charlie Woods finished the Future Masters at 8-over and tied for 40th. Over the two days, he made nine bogeys, two double bogeys, and just four birdies.
Bens Shedd carded 69 and 66 in the two rounds to win the 2024 Future Masters. Brantley Moore and Drew Williams finished runner-up at one stroke behind.
Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 Future Masters:
- 1. Ben Shedd (Cullman, AL, 2024): 135
- T2. Brantley Moore (Memphis, TN, 2027): 137
- T2. Drew Williams (Greensboro, GA, 2024): 137
- 4. Frederick Chappell (Bogart, GA, 2024): 138
- T5. Jack Lowery (Homewood, AL, 2026): 138
- T5. Clipper Salmon (Tampa, FL, 2025): 139
- 7. Bailey Sutter (Vinemont, AL, 2026): 140
- T8. Jayk Altic (Houston, TX, 2025): 141
- T8. Jackson Whaley (Collierville, TN, 2026): 141
- T8. Michael Hall Jr. (Moultrie, GA, 2026): 141
- T8. Gus Darnall (Vestavia Hills, AL, 2026): 141
- T12. William Easterlin (Americus, GA, 2025): 142
- T12. Matthew Render (Acworth, GA, 2024): 142
- T12. Jackson Skinner (Birmingham, AL, 2025): 142
- T12. Joshua Durthaler (Dunwoody, GA, 2025): 142
- T16. Jake Ackerman (Riverview, FL, 2024): 142
- T16. Trace Carter (Blackshear, GA, 2025): 142
- T18. Clark Mason (St. Petersburg, FL, 2026): 143
- T18. Blake Cornell (Daphne, AL, 2025): 143
- T18. Niel Phillips (New Orleans, LA, 2024): 143
- 20. Lucas Latimer (Rockwall, TX, 2025): 217