"He shouldn’t be on the team either" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy speaking against LIV players on the European team at The Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has been vocal in his opposition to the newly established LIV Golf series since its debut. He even got into a brawl with Patrick Reed earlier this year during a European Tour match in Dubai.

McIlroy has now reiterated his opinion on the Saudi-backed series golfers competing in the Ryder Cup.

In his recent interview with Golf Digest, Rory McIlroy appreciated Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship, and stated that he should be part of the US Team.

“I certainly think Brooks deserves to be on the United States team. I think with how he’s played, I mean, he’s second in the U.S. standings, only played two counting events," McIlroy said.

Koepka has won three PGA Championships in his career and has finished second at the Masters earlier in April. He is one the best golfers playing on the LIV Golf. Surprisingly, Rory McIlroy also agreed with Koepka joining the Ryder Cup.

However, McIlroy went on to say that other LIV golfers do not suit to represent Europe Team.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone else on the LIV roster who would make the team on merit and how they’re playing. But Brooks is definitely a guy who deserves I think to be on the U.S. team. I have different feelings about the European team and the other side and sort of how that has all transpired. I don’t think any of those guys should be a part of the European team," he explained.

Fans, however, were not in favor of his statement.

"He shouldn’t be on the team either he is awful," one fan wrote.

Rory McIlroy has been struggling with his game for a while now. He missed the cut at Masters but was fortunate to finish in the top 10 at the 2023 PGA Championship.

While some people believe that McIlroy should play for the US Team.

"He should just play for the US team and shut up," a fan tweeted.

The Northern Irish golfer mostly competes on the PGA Tour. He has only played in one European Tour dating back to the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, some supported Rory McIlroy's statement.

"None of them are good enough currently," one user wrote.

"Rory adding more fuel to the fire..." another fan tweeted.

"He said none of them are deserving which is true," a fan wrote.

2023 Ryder Cup European Team

The European Ryder Cup team is an amalgamation of the LIV and European players. Paul Casey is in the team alongside other LIV golfers, including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, and Henrik Stenson.

Here is the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

1. Paul Casey

2. Matt Fitzpatrick

3. Tommy Fleetwood

4. Sergio Garia

5. Tyrrell Hatton

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Shane Lowry

8. Rory McIlroy

9. Ian Poulter

10. Jon Rahm

11. Bernd Wiesberger

12. Lee Westwood

13. Padraig Harington

14. Luke Donald

15. Robert Karlsson

16. Martin Kaymer

17. Graeme McDowell

18. Henrik Stenson

