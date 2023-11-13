“He was here somewhere” – Emotional Steven Alker opens up on his late caddie and friend after the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship win

Steven Alker won the seventh PGA Tour Champions tournament last week at the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He shot 70 in the final round to register a one-stroke victory over Stephan Ames and Ernie Els.

Alker started the game with a round of 67 and followed it by 64 in the second round. He scored 65 in the third round before playing a round of 70 in the final round.

Speaking to media after his win, Alker got emotional as he was missing his caddie, Sam Workman, who died of cancer in February.

"Troy...after Sam passed, he’s been a stud," Steven Alker said. "He’s been a stud. And I’m glad I got a flag for him today, that was huge. You see the signs around and people talking. ‘Go Sam and go [Houston] Astros’. I heard a lot of that this week. He [Workman] was there somewhere."

In the final round of the tournament, Alker started the round with a birdie on the third hole. He made two birdies and one bogey in the fourth round to settle for a score of 70. Alker won $528,000 in prize money from the victory.

What happened to Steven Alker's caddie, Sam Workman?

Steven Alker's caddie, Sam Workman, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. They worked for years together before Workman breathed his last.

They joined hands after a mutual friend introduced them and Sam helped Steven to win several championships.

Last year at the Charles Schwab Championship, Steven played with Sam and settled for third place. Earlier this year, when Sam was fighting his cancer battle, Steven Alker jotted an emotional letter for his friend on his social media account.

"Sam Workman has been much more than just a professional golf caddie to me the last four years," he wrote. "He has been a friend, a motivator, a decision-maker, and a fighter. We've had some tough times and, so of late, some really good times. He's been like an older brother to me since we first got connected in 2019."

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Our hearts are broken for Sam and his family as they process this information, but in this uncertain time, we want them to know that they are not alone," he added.

Steven Alker had a successful professional career playing on the PGA Tour before he joined PGA Tour Champions. He has won 18 tournaments in his career, including seven on the Champions Tour.

In 2023, he won two tournaments on the Champions Tour including the Insperity Invitational and Charles Schwab Cup Championship.