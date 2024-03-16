"He has such a strange swing and such a strange follow through” - Golf legend Jack Nicklaus on OWGR 1 Scottie Scheffler 

Jay Nicklaus recently praised the current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler for his incredible form. Scheffler has not missed any tournament since the beginning of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

At The Players Championship 2024, Nicklaus praised the defending champion and commended his gameplay, stating that he hadn't seen anyone quite like Scheffler.

Nicklaus said (via Golf Magic):

"Scottie is pretty special, you're right. [Whenever I watch him] I say, 'He slipped again', and where is it? Right down the middle. He has such a strange swing and such a strange follow through that you wonder how you play from there."

"I have never seen anyone else play like that way but he does and obviously plays well. When he gets to putting well, that's when he's tough," he added.

Scottie Scheffler teed it up at this week's Players Championship in a bid to defend his title. Following the two rounds of the tournament, he finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of under 8.

A look into Scottie Scheffler career

Scottie Scheffler is among the successful golfers currently competing on the PGA Tour. Born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Scheffler attended St. Cecelia High School before graduating from the University of Texas.

He enjoyed a prosperous amateur career, earning the 'Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year' award during his freshman year. He represented the US team at the Walker Cup in 2017 and also participated in the US Open 2016 as an amateur, although he did not make the cut.

After obtaining his degree in finance, Scottie Scheffler commenced his professional journey on the Korn Ferry Tour. He clinched victory in two events, with his inaugural professional win occurring at the Evans Scholars Invitational in 2019. That same year, he triumphed at the 2019 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, securing a two-stroke lead over Beau Hossler, Ben Taylor and Brendon Todd.

His stellar performance helped him top the season-ending standings of the Tour in 2019, securing his PGA Tour card, and being named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

Scheffler started his PGA Tour journey in 2020 and claimed his first Tour victory at the WM Phoenix Open two years later. He has ten tournament victories throughout his career, including seven on the PGA Tour. Additionally, he has secured two wins at European Tour events and two at Korn Ferry Tour events.

Scheffler has held the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 78 weeks. Last week, he won the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.