"He sucks"; "Adversity and he collapses" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler’s meltdown at the Players Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler is a two-time defending champion at the Players Championship 2025, but this week hasn't been smooth for him. The World No. 1 golfer was affected by the bad weather on Saturday, March 15, and was spotted venting his frustration on the club.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par 72 in the third round of the Players Championship 2025 and finished at 5-under at T16. He was 2-under for the day before sinking bogeys on the 16th and 17th.

During the third round, Scheffler's shot traveled more than anticipated due to the wind. Following this, the ace golfer was spotted talking to himself and his caddie Ted Scott.

"How much did that get? You got hit that way," he said.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Scheffler threw his club down in frustration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online had mixed reactions to Scheffler's frustration. Few fans also criticized him stating that he was nowhere close to Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"He sucks," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Adversity and he collapses….like the rest of them," another fan psoted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Everybody was frustrated today, tough out there," this fan commented.

"PGA sucks. LIV golf is better. Look at the leaderboard... of the main event all year for the tour. PGA is cooked and LIV holds all the cards. All praises be allah. The real profit," another fan opined.

"Never again compare this scrub to Tiger," this fan remarked.

Ad

"This is Golf for those of you that just joined during Covid... lol happens to them all," one user posted.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Players Championship, Round 4?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Min Woo Lee and Sam Ryder for the final round of the Players Championship. The duo will tee off on Sunday, March 16 at 8:55 am ET from the first tee.

Ad

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the Players Championship, Round 4 (all times ET):

Tee 1

8 am: Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, Jesper Svensson

8:11 am: Justin Lower, Justin Thomas, Davis Riley

8:22 am: Mac Meissner, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

8:33 am: Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge

8:44 am: Denny McCarthy, Daniel Berger, Tom Kim

8:55 am: Min Woo Lee, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Ryder

9:06 am: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk

9:17 am: Ryan Gerard, J.T. Poston, Jake Knapp

9:28 am: Sepp Straka, Patrick Cantlay, Max McGreevy

9:39 am: Stephan Jaeger, Danny Walker, Akshay Bhatia

9:50 am: Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley

10:01 am: Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun

Ad

Tee 10

8 am: Joe Highsmith, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Fox

8:11 am: Jacob Bridgemen, Harris English, Matt McCarty

8:22 am: Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Will Zalatoris

8:33 am: Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen, Russell Henley

8:44 am: Shane Lowry, Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer

8:55 am: Chandler Phillips, Will Chandler, Camilo Villegas

9:06 am: Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

9:17 am: Carson Young, Isaiah Salinda, Byeong Hun An

9:28 am: C.T. Pan, Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

9:39 am: Kurt Kitayama, Rico Hoey, Xander Schauffele

9:50 am: Cameron Young, Trey Mullinax, Jhonattan Vegas

10:01 am: Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback