"He takes the future of the PGA Tour very seriously" - Justin Thomas expresses enthusiasm over Tiger Woods' inclusion on PGA Tour Policy Board

While Tiger Woods cannot currently be on the golf course due to a recent ankle injury, he has accepted a position to be a part of the PGA Tour Policy Board. Woods admitted that he is honored to join the policy board.

Tiger Woods will join Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson. The new PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger shook the golf world and has now called for full transparency between players and the PGAT.

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA TOUR policy board as a player director. "I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations…"

With this, a new announcement that no more decisions will be made without player consent has also been implemented. Justin Thomas said that he is excited to see Tiger Woods be a part of the PGAT Policy Board, saying that it is now in the best hands possible.

Speaking via NUCLR Golf's Twitter, he said:

“Yeah, I'm obviously excited to have Tiger on behalf of the players…. He takes the future of the PGA Tour very seriously & wants it to be in the best hands possible & it to be in the best position possible."

Justin Thomas hopes that Tiger Woods will bring a valid pro players' perspective to the board

Woods has been on the course for over two decades and has seen the game of golf change over the years. He has a vast amount of experience when it comes to handling such matters and will bring a good perspective from the pro players' point of view.

Thomas said:

"I think it would be very easy for someone like him, all he's done, just kind of like what do I need to do. I've made the Tour what it is, where it's at financially, all the sponsors, TV deals whatever, and it would be pretty easy for him to just hide under a rock the rest of his life and be just fine. But that's not who he is, he wants to continue to see the PGA Tour grow and succeed.”

According to new announcements, Jay Monahan and the players board will work together to formulate a new framework and amend the documents that state that no decisions can be made without the players' approval.