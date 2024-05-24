"He was unlucky" - LIV Golf’s David Puig details the eventful PGA Championship Day 2 morning, after Scottie Scheffler’s arrest 

The 2024 PGA Championship became famous for more than one reason. Scottie Scheffler's arrest ahead of Round 2 at The Valhalla Golf Club made headlines and shifted focus from the tournament for a bit. The video of Scheffler's arrest became the talk of the town among golf fans.

Recently, LIV Golf's David Puig, who also played at the PGA Championship, commented on the situation. During an appearance on the Fairway to Heaven Podcast on Thursday, Puig mentioned that he was in the dining room when Jon showed him the footage of Scheffler's arrest.

Puig said:

"So he was the one that showed me the video about Scheffler getting arrested and I'm like there's no way that's going to be someone that put his face there or something but no it was real which was unbelievable to see." (15:25 onwards)

Puig found it unbelievable because he said there was only one entrance to The Valhalla Golf Club, and every golfer who was inside at the time of the arrest used the same entrance. He further mentioned that either Scheffler got unlucky, or he did something he wasn't supposed to do. The Spanish golfer added:

"But I guess he got unlucky or he did something that he wasn't supposed to do or they the police guys intercepted in a different way. I don't really know what happened but it he was unlucky for sure."

Despite the arrest, Scheffler was released quickly and he made it on time for Round 2. However, he wasn't able to win the competition as he finished T8. Puig, on the other hand, was 1-under after Round 2 and failed to make the cut.

David Puig spoke about how he reached The Valhalla Golf Club during Round 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship

Before Scottie Scheffler arrived at The Valhalla Golf Club an unfortunate accident led to the death of a person, right outside the venue. This particular accident led to traffic congestion, which had to be rerouted by traffic police, making it difficult for the players to enter the venue.

However, David Puig is one golfer who did not have to go through this. Before speaking about Scheffler's arrest, Puig, on the same podcast, spoke about how he entered The Valhalla Golf Club. The 22-year-old mentioned he was the first to tee off that day at the PGA Championship.

David Puig said,

"It was unbelievable. I was actually the first off that day. So my tea time was supposed to be at 7:20. So I woke up at 4:30 in the morning which is not pretty typical. We usually sleep and 4:30 wake up call and just head to the course. In my case, I didn't have that much trouble." (14:19 onwards)

He further mentioned that he thought the accident had happened just before. However, he also added that he entered the golf course through a different route and began his warm-up, after which news about Scottie Scheffler's arrest began to surface.