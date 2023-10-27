"He wanted to win double-digit Majors and it's achievable for him" - Brooks Koepka is capable of winning every tournament, suggests elite coaches

Golf coaches Pete Cowen and Claude Harmon III have lately discussed how Brooks Koepka has the potential to win every tournament in which he takes part. They praised the five-time Major champion as they found him the ultimate competitor.

Cowen, who has worked with Koepka, shared how amazing the American is. According to the coach, the 33-year-old golfer is better than anyone of his generation. He even revealed that the American professional golfer always wanted to have a double-digit major win.

"I don’t know how he doesn’t win every tournament, there are very few better than him at any part of the game. All his poor golf over last three years has been down to injuries as he couldn’t do what he wanted to do," he said.

“He’s only interested in the Majors. When we started together, he said he wanted to win double-digit Majors and it’s achievable for him; he’s halfway there. He’s ahead of everybody else in his era – nobody else is," the golf coach added.

Not only him, but Brooks Koepka's ex-coach, Claude Harmon III, also concurs that the golfer is talented and that he can perform well under pressure.

He feels that the Smash GC captain expects chaos in the Majors to win the game, unlike other players who want things to go smoothly.

“Everybody thinks Brooks doesn’t care. He can come across as nonchalant, but I have never met anybody quite as competitive," Harmon said in the latest edition of Golf Monthly.

According to Harmon, Koepka truly enjoys being under pressure and performing in the heat of battle. And as a result, Koepka is successful in getting five Major Championship titles.

Lastly, he also revealed Brooks Koepka's response when he asked him about his goals.

"I asked Brooks what his goals were and he said he felt like he was good enough to win a Major, win multiple Majors and be No.1 in the world. He’s always had that self-belief,” he said.

A glance at Brooks Koepka's Major Wins

Brooks Koepka has set some amazing golfing records throughout his career. He has won five Majors in total.

Before joining the LIV league, he had already bagged four Major wins, including the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens as well as the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

It is pertinent to know that following a period of poor performance due to injury, which prompted him to join LIV Golf, Koepka won his fifth Major this season at the PGA Championship.

With the same level of dedication and form, Koepka is expected to earn many more Majors in his golfing career, ultimately achieving his double-digit Majors dream.