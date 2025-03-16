"He wants it" - Justin Thomas eager to see 35-Yo golfer win his first ever Players Championship

Justin Thomas says he is rooting for Bud Cauley to win his first PGA Tour at The PLAYERS Championship. According to him, his former roommate deserves to clinch the title and he would do everything for him to get hold of it.

Cauley is currently T7, and is having a big shout for a podium finish as he keeps pace with leader Rory McIlroy in what is expected to be a dramatic ending to the Players Championship.

In 2018, Cauley was involved in a series of injuries after suffering from a car crash and undergoing a host of surgeries before getting back on the course to play again.

Thomas was full of praise of Cauley when he faced the media at the TPC Sawgrass after his final round.

“I would do some really, really weird things for Bud to win today,” Thomas said after his final round at The Players. “I probably wanted it too bad. I was telling [my wife] Jill last night, I was like a nervous parent. I just want him to play well so bad, because I know how bad he wants it.

Cauley had four top-10 finishes in 2012. In the same year, he broke into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking. A year later, Cauley made only 10 cuts in 24 events. He competed in the Web.com Tour Finals were he finished 18th to retain his PGA Tour card for 2014.

Storms disrupted play with Rory McIlroy leading Players Championship

Rory McIlroy's birdie on the par-5 11th hole put him in pole position to win this year's Players Championship as he sits atop the leaderboard. As of this writing, the storms have subsided, with the Northern Irishman one stroke ahead of second placed JJ Spaun.

The organizers at the TPC Sawgrass worked hard to get things running again. The winner of the event will take home $4.5 million in prize money. Tee times had to be moved to Sunday morning to accommodate the weather. This made the leaders tee off around 10 a.m. ET.

Current leader McIlroy started the round four strokes back but made up ground quickly with a birdie on the first followed by an eagle. A birdie on the 11th hole gave him the solo lead.

Third-round leader Spaun hasn't been able to get things going his way so far, even though he managed to card a birdie on the ninth hole. Tom Hoge meanwhile is having a field day. He finished his event at 10-under.

