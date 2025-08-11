"Heading to East Lake, baby" - Justin Rose makes his feelings clear after winning FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

Justin Rose claimed his 12th PGA TOUR victory and first since early 2023 by edging J.J. Spaun in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 45-year-old held his nerve down the stretch at TPC Southwind in Memphis to finish at 16-under par, securing a spot in the FedEx Cup playoff finale at East Lake.Rose entered the final round just one shot behind leader Tommy Fleetwood but made a strong push late in the round with four birdies in a row starting from the 14th hole. In the playoff, Rose and Spaun both made par on the first hole and birdied the second. On the third sudden-death hole, Spaun missed his birdie chance, which gave Rose the win.After the win, Rose shared his excitement, saying:“Hey guys, just wrapping up here in Memphis, what a week. I mean, hot, amazing, but what a hot finish for me. Wow, I couldn’t believe it. All pulled it together. Last four or five holes was so exciting. Obviously, I feel for Tommy. I feel for JJ. You know, I’ve been on the wrong end of those things myself this year, losing in a playoff.So to be in a playoff and get one done feels absolutely amazing. Great to have my name on the FedEx St. Jude Championship and into East Lake, baby. Let’s go.”With this win, Justin Rose becomes the first player in his 40s to win on Tour this season. He earned $3.6 million from the $20 million prize pool. The 2,000 FedEx Cup points he gained boosted him 21 spots, moving him up to fourth place in the standings.Now, the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings advance to next week’s BMW Championship, where Justin Rose has won previously in 2011.How has Justin Rose performed in the 2025 season so far?Justin Rose has competed in 16 events this season, securing one win, one runner-up finish, and five top-10 results. However, he has missed the cut in six tournaments and withdrawn from one.Here are his results so far:Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (+5)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T3 (-18)The Genesis Invitational: CUT (+5)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T8 (-5)THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (E)Valero Texas Open: T47 (+3)Masters Tournament: P2 (-11)RBC Heritage: T42 (-5)Truist Championship: W/D (+7)PGA Championship: CUT (+9)The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T44 (+8)RBC Canadian Open: CUT (-1)U.S. Open: CUT (+14)Genesis Scottish Open: 6 (-11)The Open Championship: T16 (-7)FedEx St. Jude Championship: P1 (-16)Statistically, Justin Rose holds a Strokes Gained (SG) Total of 0.199, ranking 85th on the Tour. His Tee-to-Green game is slightly below average at -0.037 (115th), but his putting stands out with a SG Putting of 0.235, ranking 42nd. He averages 300.8 yards in driving distance (108th) and recorded his longest drives at 359 yards (316th).Rose’s lowest round this season is 63, placing him 38th. He has made 209 birdies (132nd) and five eagles (106th). He’s made three consecutive cuts (60th) and earned over $8.2 million, ranking eighth in official money. Rose has also collected 1,220 Comcast Business TOUR Top 10 points, placing him 25th overall.