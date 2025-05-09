Heartbreak for Tiger Woods' son Charlie as he misses out in US Open qualifying

Tiger Woods' son Charlie has fallen short of qualifying for a Major tournament. He participated in the qualifier for the US Open on Thursday (May 8), but he didn't shoot well enough to get into the field as an amateur.

Woods shot a respectable 75, which is three over par, but that wasn't enough to get into the field for the Major. He fell seven strokes shy of the threshold score of 68 needed to advance to the next stage, so his first Major start will have to come later.

The young golfer has played on the PGA Tour before, so he's been in professional tournaments. He just hasn't been in a Major, and that's not going to change in the immediate future.

There were many regional qualifying events in which a limited number of players could make it through to one of the 13 Final Qualifying sites. Even if Charlie Woods had hit the threshold, he would've only moved to the next stage of qualifying ahead of next month's Major championship.

Woods' 75 was shy of Arth Sinha (66), Matthew Marigliano (67), Tyler Stachkunas (68), and Carson Kiawonn (68), all of whom moved on to the second stage of the qualifiers. The 75 is down from last year when he carded an 81 and missed by an even wider margin.

The 2025 US Open will take place from June 12 to 15, 2025 at the Oakmont Country Club.

Tiger Woods isn't worried about golf success for son Charlie

Tiger Woods has 15 Major wins. His son Charlie has attempted but failed to qualify for one yet. He's still several years from a potential pro turn, but he hasn't yet had the success he'd hoped for.

That isn't a concern for the legendary golfer, though. Woods is only concerned with what Charlie wants, not whether or not he follows in his footsteps and furthers the Woods golfing legacy.

He said via The Spun:

"Yes, he's my son. He's going to have my last name, and it's going to be part of his core. But I just want him to be just himself and be his own person. That's what we can only do."

The golfer said he always encourages his son to "carve his own" path, name, and journey. He also said he thinks Charlie is doing a "great job" with his golf journey, especially with a ton of media attention.

"With all the phones, being constantly filmed and constantly people watching, that's just part of his generation, and that's part of the world that he has to maneuver through," Tiger Woods added.

Tiger Woods is currently recovering from Achilles surgery. He has yet to play an event in 2025 aside from TGL outings.

