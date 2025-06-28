"Heavy fine and a ban" - Fans slam Brooks Koepka for losing his cool at LIV Golf Dallas before withdrawing mid-round

Fans on social media have reacted to Brooks Koepka losing his cool before withdrawing from the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event. The American golfer teed it up for the first round of the Saudi League event on Friday, June 27. He struggled with his game, and after playing a few holes, he withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

Koepka, however, caught the people’s attention before the withdrawal after he smashed a tee box. NUCLR Golf shared a slow-motion video of the five-time major winner hitting the tee box on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Brooks Koepka launching a LIV Golf tee marker in slow-mo @TrackingKoepka"

Fans in the comments section were critical of the American golfer’s behavior. Some fans talked about a potential penalty on Koepka, while some called him a “loser.”

"Heavy fine and a ban for 2 tournaments," a fan wrote.

"Garbage. This type of sh** is worse than the slow play issue. Immediate DQ AND HEAVY FINE," another fan added.

"Such a loser," a fan added.

"He wants his contract to end," one more fan added.

Some hilariously took a jibe at his shot.

"Oh, he was just practicing his swing," a fan said.

"Best contact he made all day...," another fan said.

Luis Carrera replaced Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Dallas event

Brooks Koepka was replaced by reserve player Luis Carrera at the 2025 LIV Golf event after he withdrew from the competition. Smash GC shared the news about the replacement on its X account, with a caption:

"Lineup change for #SmashGC at #LIVGolfDallas Brooks Koepka departs after 8 holes with illness. Reserve Luis Carrera to replace him for the remainder of Rd. 1. Their combined score will count only for the team total."

Brooks Koepka was playing at 7-over before calling it quits. Carrera played the remaining round and wrapped up with a score of 9-over.

Koepka could return to play in the final two rounds; however, his score would only be added to the team’s overall score. He started the round on the second tee hole with a birdie but then struggled as the game progressed.

On the fifth, he made a bogey, followed by a triple bogey on the seventh and another bogey on the ninth. He added bogeys on the tenth and 13th before withdrawing from the event.

This season on LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka started his campaign at the Riyadh event and recorded a T33 finish. He then settled in T7 at the Adelaide event, followed by T35 at the Hong Kong event.

His best finish of the season was recorded at the Singapore event, where he settled in solo second place. He also achieved a T18 at the Miami event, a tie for 30th place in Mexico City, and a T17 in Korea.

