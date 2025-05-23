"Hella crowd"; "Went lower than Jordan Spieth" - Fans react to Michael Block shooting 68 at Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block made a strong start at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, carding a 2-under 68 in the opening round at Colonial Country Club. The 48-year-old PGA professional drew big crowds on Thursday, and he didn’t disappoint.

Michael Block is currently tied for 20th after posting 34 on both the front and back nine. His round included five birdies and three bogeys. Speaking after the round, Block shared how much he enjoys the energy from the crowd:

“I love crowds. That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing. When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots.

That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better so it could happen. I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good.”

Golf page NUCLR Golf posted about Michael Block’s performance on X, writing:

"The crowds must be HUGE at Colonial Country Club."

The golf community reacted to the post with excitement and support. Here are some comments:

One user wrote:

Another wrote, "Wow good for him! Glad he’s playing well"

One user even compared Michael Block's scores with Jordan Spieth, who has also completed his first round. Spieth currently sits at T35, carding 1-under 69. The user wrote:

Another user chimed in:

"Him and scottie need to be paired up. finally settle this battle once and for all. exactly what @PGATOUR wanted. brilliant."

When will Michael Block tee off in the second round?

The second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to get underway at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 24, at Colonial Country Club. Michael Block is scheduled to tee off in the final group of the day at 2:51 p.m. ET from the 10th hole. He will play alongside Kevin Roy and Frankie Capan III.

Here’s a look at the full tee times for Friday’s round (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki

8:11 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim

8:22 a.m. – Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

8:33 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

8:44 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson

8:55 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam

9:06 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati

9:17 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

9:28 a.m. – David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu

9:39 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford

9:50 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

12:50 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner

1:01 p.m. – Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips

1:12 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker

1:23 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy

1:34 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia

1:45 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

1:56 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes

2:07 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley

2:29 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber

2:40 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn

8:11 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard

8:22 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman

8:33 a.m. – Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

8:44 a.m. – Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

8:55 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger

9:06 a.m. – Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland

9:17 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar

9:28 a.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey

9:39 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley

9:50 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

12:50 p.m. – Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

1:01 p.m. – Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

1:12 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter

1:23 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

1:34 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo

1:45 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:56 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson

2:07 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman

2:18 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman

2:29 p.m. – Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

2:40 p.m. – William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown

2:51 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

