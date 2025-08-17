Henrik Stenson faces relegation as Ian Poulter & Lee Westwood finish inside top 48 at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Henrik Stenson has been relegated from the LIV Golf League after finishing outside the top 48 in the 2025 season-long standings. The 49-year-old golfer's exit was confirmed at LIV Golf Indianapolis, while his Majesticks GC teammates and co-captains, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, managed to secure their spots for next year after finishing inside the top 48 at the Club at Chatham Hills.LIV Golf has three zones in the standings: the Lock Zone (top 24, who keep their spots automatically), the Open Zone (25–48, who can stay but may not be re-signed by their current teams), and the Relegation Zone (49 and lower, who lose their place). Players who are relegated can only return through the International Series or LIV Golf Promotions.Ian Poulter, who finished T17 with 12 under par, came close to dropping out but saved himself with four birdies in his last five holes. That surge lifted him into safety, but it pushed Stenson out in the process. Stenson needed a birdie on the 18th to survive, but couldn’t convert.It marked a tough end for the 2016 Open champion, who had just two top-20 finishes all season. At Indianapolis, he tied for 22nd at 11-under, with rounds of 66, 64, and 72, making 16 birdies and five bogeys across the week.Along with Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang, Anthony Kim, and Frederik Kjettrup were also relegated after Indianapolis. Unlike previous seasons, team captains are no longer protected from relegation, which means that Stenson’s time on the circuit has come to a close unless he earns his way back.How did Henrik Stenson play in the LIV Golf 2025 season?Henrik Stenson’s 2025 LIV Golf season saw him struggle for consistency. He finished 48th in Riyadh, then bounced back with a tie for 12th in Adelaide. However, his form dipped again with a T50 in Hong Kong and T38 in Singapore, followed by T47 in Miami and T34 in Mexico City. Stenson’s best stretch came with a T20 in Korea and a T25 in Dallas, but he couldn’t build momentum, posting T44 in Virginia, a T45 in Andalucía, and T34 in the United Kingdom. He later finished T39 in Chicago and closed his season with a T22 in Indianapolis.Statistically, Henrik Stenson was solid off the tee, hitting 72.34% of fairways to rank first in accuracy, and he was among the best in greens in regulation at 69.37% (T5). However, his short game and putting held him back. He ranked 40th in scrambling at 56.74% and 54th in putting average at 1.71. Across the year, he made 127 birdies and one eagle, with a driving distance average of 296.4 yards.