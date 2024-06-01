“Here we go again”, “Ceremonial golfer now” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ‘exhibition’ swings at the 2024 Tiger Jam

Tiger Woods was present in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, May 31 for the 2024 annual Tiger Jam. He was accompanied by Collin Morikawa at the exhibition event.

Tiger Woods was last seen at the PGA Championship where he missed the cut while Morikawa had last competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Both were present in Las Vegas for the annual charitable program managed by the Tiger Woods Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth in accessing college education.

On Friday, The TW Legion, an X (formerly Twitter) account dedicated to tracking the 15-time Major champion's activities, posted a clip where Woods was hitting on the range.

Fans had mixed reactions seeing their favorite golfer. Many felt that the golfer was doing all this only to struggle at the US Open eventually. Some fans believed that the problem was not his swing but lack of match practice. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Here we go again. Virgil from the thunderbirds flushing it on the range," one fan wrote.

"Ceremonial golfer now. Sad to watch," another fan posted.

"Lots of work for a two day exhibition coming up at us open," one user posted.

"It’s a revolving cycle 😂," one fan commented. "Tiger is smashing it on the range, Tiger is shooting the lights out in practice rounds. If Tiger can play 4 tournaments a year and win another major it will be the greatest win in major history."

"It’s not his swing that’s the issue. Putting (pace of the greens), and overall tourney golf sharpness are. Not enough tourney golf. Besides that, there are other pros who are just better. His body has difficulty holding up for 72 holes. Don’t see him ever winning again. 82 & 15," one user opined.

"Two more tries to win a major not playing any tournament golf to prepare. Be interesting to see what he does next year. This isn’t working," this fan posted.

When will Tiger Woods compete next?

Tiger Woods is most likely to compete next at the US Open 2024, which will take place from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16 at Pinehurst. So far he has competed in just three events this year. He was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational due to influenza.

Woods then competed at the Masters and played all four rounds successfully. Besides he also broke the record for most successive cuts at the Augusta National. He was next seen at the PGA Championship where he missed the cut by a good margin.

Earlier the 48-year-old golfer had said he would try to compete at least one event per month, which hasn't been the case so far. He needs one win to break Sam Snead's record of most wins on the PGA Tour but his last win had come over four years ago.