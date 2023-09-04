“Here's a Ryder Cup hero” - Fans react to Ludvig Aberg winning the European Masters in his sixth DP World Tour appearance

Ludvig Aberg emerged victorious at the Omega European Masters, beating fellow countryman Alexander Björk by two strokes. Aberg carded a 6-under 64 on Sunday to aggregate at 18-under and stun 54-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick, who finished third after shooting 1-under 69 in the final round.

The Omega European Masters is the first professional title for the 23-year-old Swedish rookie, who turned professional only in June after finishing at the top of the 2022–23 PGA Tour University rankings.

Aberg's win at Crans-sur-Sierre has strengthened his case for becoming one of the six captain's picks for the upcoming Ryder Cup. For the uninitiated, Europe captain Luke Donald will announce his picks on Monday, September 4.

Fans were elated with Aberg's win on his sixth DP World Tour start, and many opined that he should be one of the captain's picks. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Here's a Ryder Cup hero waiting to happen 👏🏽👏🏽🏆"

"Serious talent, will deservedly get the pick tomorrow now and he’ll tear it up in Rome"

"Astonishing performance. What a talent. Glad he made @LukeDonald pick a little easier"

"Welcome to Marco Simone, Rome. 🇮🇹⛳️"

"It was great to watch it here in America… OH WAIT, it was NOT even on TV. But no worries, I can watch a replay this evening despite it already being over and everyone knows what happens 🤦‍♂️"

"I think after that win I've changed my mind and would say he should get picked. That wasn't a bad field at all and the course in Rome will suit him well"

"Not afraid to admit it - never heard of Ludvig Aberg before yesterday. @SkySportsGolf comentators mentioned yesterday he may force a Ryder Cup spot. I was thinking what are they on about. Fast forward to now.. I fully support a wildcard pick. This is only his 15th DP/PGA event."

"Should be in the RC-team now! 🏆"

"Congrats LA what a great example of quiet confidence in winning, and afterward, the patience in signing his autograph the making of a great ambassador of golf"

"Ludvig ressembles of Björn Borg in his way of handling pressure. Iceman (goes for Stenson as well I think but in another way)."

"Oh my, what happend to Fitz? Would have hoped for a stronger finish from him considering Ryder Cup is so close - although I’m really happy for Åberg taking the W. And a swede in 2nd as well."

"See you in Rome young man! Been a joy to watch past few weeks and today topped off a great week. 👏👏👏👏"

"Figured a win would put me in a good position" - says Ludvig Aberg on his Ryder Cup prospects

While Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre secured the last two automatic spots for the upcoming Rome event, Luke Donald will finalize the remaining six names on Monday.

The 23-year-old Swedish professional's win on Sunday has increased his chances of making it to the 2023 Ryder Cup, and he acknowledged this after his Omega European Masters triumph.

He was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"I figured a win would put me in a good position. Honestly, I've done a pretty good job of not thinking about it too much."