Hero Indian Open 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

The Hero Indian Open 2024, a prestigious event in the world of golf, got underway on March 28 at the esteemed DLF Golf & Country Club in Haryana, India. The highly anticipated tournament promises to showcase top-tier talent and thrilling competition on Indian soil.

Among the stellar lineup of players gracing the event, all eyes will be on Rasmus Højgaard and Yannik Paul, two formidable contenders ready to leave their mark. Højgaard, in particular, stands out as the highest-ranked player in the competition this year, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the action.

Hero Indian Open 2024: When to watch

The Hero Indian Open 2024 kicks off its exciting action on March 28 at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram. Mark your calendars and set your alarms to catch the thrilling competition as it unfolds live.

Hero Indian Open 2024: Where to watch

Golf fans in India may watch live coverage of the Hero Indian Open 2024 on Eurosports, which ensures that every swing and putt is caught and broadcast to viewers countrywide. Furthermore, FanCode provides a handy online streaming option via its mobile app, TV app, and website, allowing users to watch all of the action from the comfort of their own homes or on the go.

Whether on traditional television or digital channels, the Hero Indian Open 2024 promises to provide a spectacular viewing experience for golf fans across the country.

As anticipation grows and enthusiasm mounts, golf fans across India excitedly anticipate the start of the Hero Indian Open 2024. Fans are ready to immerse themselves in the drama and spectacle of this prestigious competition, whether they watch it on traditional television or prefer the convenience of online streaming.

Prepare to see history unfold on the greens of Gurugram as the greatest in the game compete for victory at the Hero Indian Open 2024.