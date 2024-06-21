“Hey Phil Mickelson, way to LIV your best, bro!” – Fans react to LIV Golf star’s dance moves cowboy attire in Nashville

Fans were elated to see Phil Mickelson dancing in cowboy attire in Nashville as he prepares to tee off for the upcoming Saudi Circuit event. The LIV golfer donned a white shirt over a white T-shirt, a cowboy hat, and a scarf around his neck.

HyFlyers uploaded a video of the golfer on its X (formerly Twitter) account, which Mickelson reshared, writing:

"I’m kinda digging the Nashville vibe."

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise the star golfer and share their excitement at seeing him dancing and enjoying life in his early 50s.

"Hey Phil, way to LIV your best, bro!"- wrote a fan.

"This is incredible," jotted another fan.

Fans hope the golfer will play well at the upcoming LIV Golf event.

"Lookin great Phil. You will be a star in Nashville," commented another fan.

"Get it Phil!! I can’t wait to see you in Dallas in September!" wrote a fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@PhilMickelson)

When will Phil Mickelson tee off at LIV Golf Nashville?

Phil Mickelson will tee off for this week's LIV Golf Nashville event starting Friday, June 21. The tournament has a shotgun start, meaning all the players will start at the same time but on different holes.

Phil Mickelson will be teeing off on the fourth hole in a group with Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester. The first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville will start at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Bryson DeChambeau will be starting the game on the first hole in a group with Carlos Ortiz and Jon Rahm, while Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Meronk, and Brooks Koepka will tee off on the second hole.

Phil Mickelson has played in eight tournaments this season and recorded only one top-10 finish. He started his season playing at the Mayakoba event when he finished in 51st position. He settled in 30th place at the Las Vegas event and sixth at the Jeddah event.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Phil Mickelson played in 2024:

Mayakoba: 51

Las Vegas: 30

Jeddah: 6

Hong Kong: 52

Miami: 47

Adelaide: 38

Singapore: 22

Houston: 37

Besides his outing on the Saudi Circuit events, Mickelson played in Majors in 2024. He tied for 43rd place at the Masters but struggled the next two Majors. He missed the PGA Championship cut and then the US Open.

Although Mickelson struggled at the US Open, his fellow LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the tournament. DeChambeau defeated PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy to take home the trophy of the prestigious event.

Mickelson also has an exemption to compete at The Open Championship 2024. He will play in the final Major of the year, scheduled to take place next month. He won the Major in 2013 by defeating Henrik Stenson by three strokes.