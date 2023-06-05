“Hideki should come fly with us” - Phil Mickelson invites PGA Tour star Hideki Matsuyama to join his LIV Golf team after spotting player at airport

Phil Mickelson has invited Hideki Matsuyama to join LIV Golf after spotting him standing at the airport. Matsuyama was returning after the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament, where he finished T-16.

For the uninitiated, Matsuyama had reportedly turned down a huge deal to join the rival league. As per Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, the offered deal was somewhere between $300 million and $400 million.

The Twitter account LIV Golf Enthusiast posted a picture of Matsuyama in a queue for the Spirit Airlines flight and made a sarcastic remark about him leaving that deal.

LIV Golf Enthusiast tweeted:

"Hideki Matsuyama was swayed by the PGA Tour to turn down 9 figures from LIV Golf, Captaincy of his own team & a yearly tournament in Japan. Now he's flying standby at Spirit Airlines. Cue Frank Sinatra: 🎵 Regrets, I've had a few...🎵"

Mickelson, who has recently been pretty active on Twitter, was quick to advise Matsuyama to join his team, HyFlyers GC. He wrote:

"This isn’t how the HYFLYERS FLY. Hideki should come fly with us."

A couple of days ago, the 5-time major champion advised that LIV Golf would be suitable for Rory McIlroy, who suggested the need for an off-season on the PGA Tour. However, he also added that the Northern Irishman wouldn't get any takers due to his tantrums.

Phil Mickelson feels Viktor Hovland is the favorite for US Open 2023

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Phil Mickelson has stated that Viktor Hovland will be the favorite to win the US Open that begins on June 15. The 25-year-old Norwegian emerged successful at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, beating Denny McCarthy in the playoff at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The 52-year-old veteran tweeted that Hovland had worked hard to increase his club speed, putting, and chipping to become one of the best in the world.

He wrote:

"When Viktor Hovland turned pro he was a solid player. He has since worked hard on his game,increased his club head speed a lot,improved his putting and chipping immensely and is now one of the best in the game.After this win and his play in PGA,he’s a/the favorite to win US open."

This was Hovland's first official victory in the 2022–23 season. He has made twelve top-25s, including seven top-10s, and didn't miss a cut once in 16 starts this season. He's currently fourth in the race for the FedEx Cup.

Hovland can be called one of the favorites for the third major of the season, given that he has placed in the top 10 of both majors so far. At the Masters 2023, he ended tied for seventh, followed by a joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson himself has yet to win the US Open. He has finished runner-up (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013) six times in his career.

The 2023 US Open will take place from June 15 to 18 at Los Angeles Country Club. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion at the US Open, having beaten Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

