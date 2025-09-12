Hideki Matsuyama cards second eagle at the BMW PGA Championship to take the lead

Hideki Matsuyama is leading the BMW PGA Championship after a second round that included two eagles and an 8-under 64. The Japanese golfer moved to 12-under for the tournament, finishing the day with five birdies and a single bogey.Hideki Matsuyama eagled the par-5 fourth hole, which measures 497 yards, and added a second eagle on the par-5 17th at 603 yards. The DP World Tour posted a clip of his 17th hole on Instagram. Watch it here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe opened on Thursday with a 4-under 68 that included six birdies and two bogeys. Before this event, Matsuyama had recorded 10 eagles on the PGA Tour, and Friday’s two eagles raised that total to 12. This week is also his first appearance at the BMW PGA Championship.Here is Hideki Matsuyama's hole-by-hole scorecard from round 2:Front Nine (Par 35 – Score 31)Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 2 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 3 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 4 (Par 5): 3 (eagle)Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (par)Back Nine (Par 37 – Score 33)Hole 10 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 11 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 14 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 15 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)Hole 16 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 17 (Par 5): 3 (eagle)Hole 18 (Par 5): 5 (par)Total: 64 (-8)Hideki Matsuyama set a record with his eagle earlier in the seasonHideki Matsuyama set a PGA Tour record earlier this year at The Sentry in Hawaii, finishing 72 holes at 35-under par. He closed the season-opening event with a final-round 65, which included an eagle, seven birdies, and a bogey, surpassing Cameron Smith’s previous record of 34-under at the same course in 2022.That win was his only PGA Tour victory in 2025. His other results included 29th at the TOUR Championship, T26 at the BMW Championship, T17 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and T19 at the Wyndham Championship.He also finished T16 at The Open Championship, T13 at the Rocket Classic, T30 at the Travelers Championship, T42 at the U.S. Open, 38th at the Memorial Tournament, and T36 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut at the PGA Championship, finished T17 at the Truist Championship, T21 at the Masters, and also missed cuts at the Valero Texas Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.Other results included T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T13 at The Genesis Invitational, T25 at the WM Phoenix Open, T48 at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T32 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.