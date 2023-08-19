Hideki Matsuyama injury timeline explored as golfer pulls out of BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama pulled out of the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday, August 18, citing a back issue. It means he will also be missing the Tour Championship next week, ending his nine-year-long streak, the longest by any active player. Earlier, he had carded a 1-over 71 on the first day at Olympia Fields North Course.

The 31-year-old Japanese golfer's struggle with injuries is not new, as he has been contending with issues in his neck and back for the past two seasons. Consequently, he has had to withdraw from several events over the course of these years.

The 2021 Masters champion pulled out of the 2022 Players Championship due to a back injury, the 2022 Valero Texas Open due to a neck injury, the 2022 3M Open due to wrist soreness, and finally the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open due to a neck injury after completing two rounds.

Earlier this year, the Japanese star spoke about his neck injury during the pre-event press conference for the Sony Open. He was quoted as saying via Sports Illustrated:

"I been having a little trouble with my neck recently, I wasn’t able to practice as much as I can for the last couple months."

This year, Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship due to a neck injury. The problems didn't end for him, as he had to drop out of the Wells Fargo Championship as well. He spoke about his injury struggles at the Memorial Tournament in June.

“It’s been a tough spell,” he said, as per SB Nation. "I had an injury on my neck. Distance is down from where it was. But I’m working through it."

With the BMW Championship marking his third withdrawal of the season, fans will be hopeful to see their favorite star back in good health soon.

How has Hideki Matsuyama performed in the 2022–23 season?

Hideki Matsuyama clears the far wall of a bunker in his second attempt on the ninth fairway during the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship

The eight-time PGA Tour winner ended his 2022–23 season after withdrawing from the BMW Championship on Friday, August 18.

Hideki Matsuyama didn't have a great 2022–23 season, as he could only make two top-10 finishes in 24 starts. He has made 20 cuts this season, and his best result came at this year's Players Championship, where he finished fifth.

Here's a look at Hideki Matsuyama's performance in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T25

Zozo Championship: T40

The CJ Cup in South Carolina: T34

Cadence Bank Houston Open: W/D

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T21

Sony Open in Hawaii: T48

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

WM Phoenix Open: T29

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

The Players Championship: 5

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Valero Texas Open: T15

Masters Tournament: T16

AT&T Byron Nelson: T23

PGA Championship: T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16

U.S. Open: T32

Travelers Championship: T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

The Open Championship: T13

3M Open: T30

Wyndham Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T16