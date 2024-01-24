Hideki Matsuyama optimistic about fairway success ahead of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama is all set to make his sixth appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in his 2024 PGA Tour campaign. The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour season, boasting a prize purse of $9 million.
Hideki Matsuyama seems prepared for the tournament that is slated to begin on January 24. The World No. 53 is optimistic about his success on the course this weekend. Speaking at the press conference, Matsuyama said (according to Golf Injury Report, an X account):
"I'm feeling a little cold, but I'm in good physical condition, so I'm looking forward to it. I think the key is to stay on the fairway and win from there, so I think the tee shot will be the key."
While Hideki Matsuyama looks forward to possibly winning the tournament, defending champion Max Homa would also be in the field. Alongside Homa would be home favorite Xander Schauffele. Other strong contenders to win the tournament are Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa.
Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel considered long shots to win 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
Matsuyama, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry are among the long shots predicted by CBS to win the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Xander Schauffele is the top favorite, with odds of +900. Patrick Cantlay is the second favorite to win the tournament.
Following are the odds for the top players at the Farmers Insurance Open:
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Max Homa +1000
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Jason Day +2500
- Keegan Bradley +3300
- Eric Cole +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4500
- Adrian Meronk +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Daniel Berger +6500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Luke List +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Billy Horschel +8000
The tournament would be held at the Torrey Pines Golf course in California. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are among the list of players who would be missing from the Signature event.