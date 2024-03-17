“His ability to hit it straight” - Legend Jack Nicklaus encourages Rory McIlroy to capitalize on long-hitting advantage on golf course

Veteran Jack Nicklaus has suggested Rory McIlroy to take full advantage of his long-hitting ability.

The 18-time Major winner was recently present at the TPC Sawgrass for the 50th edition of The Players Championship. During his visit, he spoke about several players, including McIlroy, who has been great in recent years but is nowhere near his initials.

Nicklaus was quoted as saying via the Golf Channel:

"Rory will do a little bit like he did there on 18. On occasion, puts himself in a position he really didn’t need to be in… I’d like to see Rory take advantage of what he can take advantage of; his ability to hit it long, his ability to hit it straight."

McIlroy has been one of the longest hitters on the course currently and is often seen hitting long drives. He is currently second in the average driving distance this season.

The 34-year-old Irishman is currently placed in T12 at the TPC Sawgrass. He shot 4-under 68 on Saturday to aggregate 9-under after 54 holes.

How many times has Jack Nicklaus won the Players Championship?

Jack Nicklaus is the most successful golfer at the Players Championship. Having made 18 appearances, he won the event three times, the most by any player.

Nicklaus made his debut at the Players in 1974, which was the first time the event was ever played. In his first appearance, he beat J. C. Snead by two strokes to become the first-ever winner of the event.

Two years later, the Golden Bear carded 19-under and once again beat Snead by a three-stroke margin to win his second player title. His last win came in 1978, after beating Lou Graham by a single-stroke margin.

Nicklaus' last appearance at the TPC Sawgrass came in 1995, where he failed to make the cut after shooting 76 and 79.

Here's a look at his performance at the Players Championship over the years:

1974. Tournament Players Championship: 1

1975. Tournament Players Championship: T18

1976. Tournament Players Championship: 1

1977. Tournament Players Championship: T5

1978. Tournament Players Championship: 1

1979. Tournament Players Championship: T33

1980. Tournament Players Championship: T14

1981. Tournament Players Championship: T29

1982. Tournament Players Championship: CUT

1983. Tournament Players Championship: T19

1984. Tournament Players Championship: T33

1985. Tournament Players Championship: T17

1986. Tournament Players Championship: CUT

1987. Tournament Players Championship: CUT

1988. THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

1989. THE PLAYERS Championship: T29

1990. THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

1995. THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT