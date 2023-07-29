“His buddy Tiger can help console him”: Justin Thomas failing to make the cut at 3M Open leaves golf fans divided about his Ryder Cup spot

Justin Thomas shot an even-par 71 in the second round of the 3M Open to miss the cut for the second straight week. This was his fifth missed cut in the last seven starts.

Thomas was 2-under 69 after the first round but couldn't improve the score on the second day, hence missing the cut by two strokes. Currently 75th in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas is close to missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs as only Wyndham Championship is left this season.

It looks uncertain if the two-time major champion will be able to make it to the Ryder Cup, which will take place in late September. Nuclr Golf, a golf-tracking Twitter handle, asked fans if they felt Thomas should be in the US Ryder Cup squad.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF CUT — Justin Thomas is heading home after failing to make the cut at the 3M. He’ll need a very strong showing at The Wyndham just to make it into the playoffs and his Ryder Cup outlook is not looking good.



Most of the fans opined that Thomas shouldn't be in this year's Ryder Cup team as he was struggling with his form this season. While many felt his experience would come in handy at the biennial event,

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"I thought he made it. Oh well his buddy Tiger can help console him"

I thought he made it. Oh well his buddy Tiger can help console him

"How is it even a question?"

How is it even a question?

"Yes. Him and Speith are a deadly team."

Yes. Him and Speith are a deadly team.

"He is Jordan's binky. He'll be on the team."

He is Jordan's binky. He'll be on the team.

"Sadly no. JT is just having a nightmare season."

Sadly no. JT is just having a nightmare season.

"I would probably put JT on the team, but I think there should be a spot for DJ also"

I would probably put JT on the team, but I think there should be a spot for DJ also

"No free rides"

"Yes, as an assistant to ZJ"

Yes, as an assistant to ZJ

"No, he’s having a terrible year … there’s is literally nothing he can do .. it’s too late"

No, he's having a terrible year … there's is literally nothing he can do .. it's too late

"No. His game is not there. If he makes the playoffs and shows good form, maybe. What really should happen is that he should take himself out of the running."

No. His game is not there. If he makes the playoffs and shows good form, maybe. What really should happen is that he should take himself out of the running.

"*Love JT, but no way. Have to earn it this year."

*Love JT, but no way. Have to earn it this year.

"I think he will make it but will be more of a locker room guy rather than play in every match. Hard to watch him struggle right now"

I think he will make it but will be more of a locker room guy rather than play in every match. Hard to watch him struggle right now

"No. I am sure He will be back again soon, but this time around someone else should go. I would bet good money he will be there on the next team with a few more wins under his belt at that time"

No. I am sure He will be back again soon, but this time around someone else should go. I would bet good money he will be there on the next team with a few more wins under his belt at that time

"No. He is not playing well enough. Simple."

No. He is not playing well enough. Simple.

"No. Not even a real question even in late July, early Aug on the Tour."

No. Not even a real question even in late July, early Aug on the Tour.

"Not this time. Just too wild and would put his partner on his own ball too much in four balls. foursomes? Disaster. Stay home and figure it out for next team."

Not this time. Just too wild and would put his partner on his own ball too much in four balls. foursomes? Disaster. Stay home and figure it out for next team.

How has Justin Thomas performed in the 2022–23 season?

Justin Thomas hasn't been at his best throughout this season. He started with five straight top-25 finishes, then went on to miss the cut at the Masters. His form worsened in the last couple of months as the golfer failed to make it to the weekend five times in seven starts on the PGA Tour.

In 18 starts this season, Thomas has made just three top-10 finishes. The fourth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open has been his best performance this year. If he remains winless at the remaining events, this will be the first time since the 2016–17 season that he will end the season without a victory.