“His ego is pretty big”: Collin Morikawa talks about Tiger Woods’ stubbornness to keep playing golf

Collin Morikawa spent some time with Tiger Woods in Las Vegas over the last week, and he learned a few things. The golfer primarily discovered that Woods is still exceptionally talented and has not lost his touch in all these years.

Morikawa asserts that Woods still possesses all of his abilities and that his perseverance is what keeps him going. Morikawa hinted at Woods' stubbornness, which is also the reason he declines to use a golf cart even though it is permitted to relieve the strain on his injured body.

"He's still... the skill and the feel is still all there, right? You wouldn't know, but you add that over time, over 18 holes, and then 72 holes and the entire week of prep... His ego's pretty big. As is all of ours. I just think he wants to keep doing it until he can't. Maybe there's just something about a golf cart that ain't it. I'd be taking a golf cart if they allowed me. I'd love to," he said.

Woods made a commitment to try and play every month in 2023, following surgery on his ankle. He played in February but had to withdraw after a few holes. Then, in March, he missed the Players Championship.

He was back for the Masters and made the cut before spiraling to a last-place finish. He recovered and returned for the PGA Championship, where he failed to make the cut. Up next is the U.S. Open, and another major in which he will be participating.

Woods to skip Memorial Tournament

A lot of golfers view the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament as their final opportunity to practice before the U.S. Open. It provides a great opportunity for the elite players to fine-tune their skills before the marquee event.

Tiger Woods will not play this weekend

Woods, though, will not be taking part in the Memorial Tournament. There had been some indications that the golfer would be a part of the field, but that has not transpired.

This is not the most unexpected development in the story. With just weeks remaining before the U.S. Open, the 48-year-old Woods is not being able to live up to the rigours involved. Putting him through 144 holes in a few weeks is asking for trouble because he has struggled to play the full 72 holes (or just 36) in tournaments this season.

He will almost certainly have to forfeit any tournament that takes place within a month of the Majors if he is to play in them, which is his desire. That encompasses the Memorial Tournament, despite his five victories there.