"His memory and legacy live forever" - Phil Mickelson hails US Senate’s fresh tribute to Charlie Kirk

Phil Mickelson has hailed the US Senate's unanimous passing of the resolution to declare National Charlie Kirk Day on the deceased's birthday. His comments came after the US Senate unanimously voted for it on Thursday, September 18On September 10, conservative activist Kirk was shot dead while he was speaking at an event in Utah. His death stirred a nationwide debate on free speech, and many came forward to pay condolences to the 32-year-oldOn Thursday, Nick Sorter wrote on X about the US Senate unanimously voting to declare October 14 as National Charlie Kirk Day. The six-time major champion reposted the news and backed the resolution.&quot;👏👏 Well done. His memory and legacy lives forever&quot; he wrote.Earlier, Senator Rick Scott of Florida announced the details about the resolution.&quot;This is a devastating loss for his wife, Erika, and their two precious kids,” Scott said as per Naples News, &quot;and the millions, including myself, who felt the impact of Charlie’s work and were inspired by his devotion to God and his beliefs.&quot;&quot;Charlie was taken from us in a disgusting act of political violence. But his legacy lives on. We have the opportunity to carry on his memory by believing in the power of our ideas, discussion, and the values of our nation,&quot; he added.Phil Mickelson slams appalling remarks on Charlie Kirk’s deathPhil Mickelson has blasted the tasteless comments supporting Charlie Kirk's recent death. Recently, George Abaraonye, Oxford Union's new president elect of the debating society, spoke in support of Kirk's assassinationReacting to the comments, Phil Mickelson posted:&quot;The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming.&quot;&quot;The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric,&quot; he added.Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINKThe assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming. The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appallingOn the professional front, Mickelson was last seen at the LIV Golf Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's where his team HyFlyers GC finished fifth after losing in the semifinalsThe 55 year old hasn't won a title since the PGA Championship 2021 and is still looking for his first win on the LIV Golf circuit