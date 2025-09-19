  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson
  • "His memory and legacy live forever" - Phil Mickelson hails US Senate’s fresh tribute to Charlie Kirk

"His memory and legacy live forever" - Phil Mickelson hails US Senate’s fresh tribute to Charlie Kirk

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:20 GMT
Phil Mickelson and Charlie Kirk (images via Getty)
Phil Mickelson and Charlie Kirk (images via Getty)

Phil Mickelson has hailed the US Senate's unanimous passing of the resolution to declare National Charlie Kirk Day on the deceased's birthday. His comments came after the US Senate unanimously voted for it on Thursday, September 18

Ad

On September 10, conservative activist Kirk was shot dead while he was speaking at an event in Utah. His death stirred a nationwide debate on free speech, and many came forward to pay condolences to the 32-year-old

On Thursday, Nick Sorter wrote on X about the US Senate unanimously voting to declare October 14 as National Charlie Kirk Day. The six-time major champion reposted the news and backed the resolution.

"👏👏 Well done. His memory and legacy lives forever" he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier, Senator Rick Scott of Florida announced the details about the resolution.

"This is a devastating loss for his wife, Erika, and their two precious kids,” Scott said as per Naples News, "and the millions, including myself, who felt the impact of Charlie’s work and were inspired by his devotion to God and his beliefs."
"Charlie was taken from us in a disgusting act of political violence. But his legacy lives on. We have the opportunity to carry on his memory by believing in the power of our ideas, discussion, and the values of our nation," he added.
Ad

Phil Mickelson slams appalling remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death

Phil Mickelson has blasted the tasteless comments supporting Charlie Kirk's recent death. Recently, George Abaraonye, Oxford Union's new president elect of the debating society, spoke in support of Kirk's assassination

Reacting to the comments, Phil Mickelson posted:

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming."
Ad
"The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric," he added.
Ad

On the professional front, Mickelson was last seen at the LIV Golf Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's where his team HyFlyers GC finished fifth after losing in the semifinals

The 55 year old hasn't won a title since the PGA Championship 2021 and is still looking for his first win on the LIV Golf circuit

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications