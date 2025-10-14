"His obsession with Bryson DeChambeau is weird" - Fans slam Brandel Chamblee's fresh attack on LIV Golfer

Fans on social media have reacted to Brandel Chamblee's comment about LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The American golf analyst is an avid supporter of the PGA Tour, and in recent years, he has shared his opinions on players who have joined the Saudi league.

This week, Chamblee opened up about DeChambeau and discussed the changes that have made the two-time major winner play better, while also being critical of the LIV golfer.

Nuclr Golf shared a post about Chamblee’s comment on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Brandel Chamblee RIPS into LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, saying “nobody cares to watch him” while revealing the reason why he’s played better…"

Fans jumped in the comment section to talk about Brandel Chamblee's comment.

"His obsession with Bryson is weird," a fan wrote.

"Brandel needs to get over his Bryson complex. It was a bad look during the Ryder Cup and it sounds petty and strange now. In a world that defines reality by the number of majors you’ve won, the score here is 2-0," another fan added.

"If he's nothing why does Brandel keep entering him into the conversation. Brandel is losing and he hates not being talked about, wasn't he supposed to be out of a job in January," a fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"Brandel has been wrong about a lot of things. He really can't stand Bryson or the fact that Bryson is a huge crowd favorite," one more fan said.

"Brandel Chamblee won 1 pga tournament. He needs to calm his t***s," a fan added.

"Brandel is a liar. He’s one of the most popular players on the planet. People love watching him play no matter what," another fan said.

"Brandel has triggered the YouTube crowd again…," one more fan said.

Bryson DeChambeau wraps the 2025 LIV Golf season with one victory

Bryson DeChambeau has been phenomenal on the LIV Golf and also in the majors. Last year, he won the U.S. Open, and this season in the Saudi league, he won one event.

He started the campaign this season at the Riyadh event on the LIV Golf in February and settled in a tie for sixth place. He had some decent finishes in the next few tournaments and then was in contention to win the Mexico City event, but settled in a tie for second place.

He then won the Korea event, his third LIV Golf event. He played the three rounds of 65, 66, and 66 to register the win.

Aside from LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau played in the majors this season, and in that, he had some notable finishes. He was tied for fifth at the Masters and was runner-up at the PGA Championship.

